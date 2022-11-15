ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois reaches 17 consecutive months of job growth in October

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Nov. 17, 2022, that the unemployment rate increased +0.1 percentage point to 4.6 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +3,600 in October, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The September...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Heartland Bank and Trust expands Illinois footprint with Town and Country Bank merger

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (“HBT” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company (“Heartland Bank”), and Town and Country Financial Corporation (OTC: TWCF) (“Town and Country”), the holding company for Town and Country Bank, jointly announced in late August the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT Financial will merge with Town and Country Financial Corporation and Town and Country Bank.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy