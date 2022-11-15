Read full article on original website
Illinois disburses more than $1 billion in emergency assistance to renters, landlords
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) have announced that, with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for...
Illinois reaches 17 consecutive months of job growth in October
The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Nov. 17, 2022, that the unemployment rate increased +0.1 percentage point to 4.6 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +3,600 in October, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The September...
Ameren Illinois announces officer changes due to one retirement, two promotions
Ameren Illinois has announced the appointment of two new officers and the retirement of an officer:. David Wakeman, Senior Vice President, Operations and Technical Services, will retire at end of 2022. Wakeman has held numerous leadership positions in his 40-year career with Ameren before serving as SVP of Operations and...
Heartland Bank and Trust expands Illinois footprint with Town and Country Bank merger
HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (“HBT” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company (“Heartland Bank”), and Town and Country Financial Corporation (OTC: TWCF) (“Town and Country”), the holding company for Town and Country Bank, jointly announced in late August the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT Financial will merge with Town and Country Financial Corporation and Town and Country Bank.
