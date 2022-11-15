ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA

Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week

Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid admits he lied about what he told Lauri Markkanen

Joel Embiid was an offensive monster for the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend, and he also played some good defense — mentally. Embiid scored 42 points in the Sixers’ 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. He did even more on Sunday. Embiid posted 59 points with 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks in a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

De’Anthony Melton has been a steal of a deal for Sixers

De’Anthony Melton was one of the least talked about additions the Sixers made this offseason. Melton came to the Philadelphia 76ers via a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Sixers sent injured shooter Danny Green and the 23rd pick (David Roddy) to Memphis in exchange for the 3&D guard on draft night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

