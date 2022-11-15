Read full article on original website
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television listings for the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
Ben Simmons' Updated Injury Status For Nets-Kings Game
Ben Simmons will be available for Tuesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.
Yardbarker
76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week
Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
Yardbarker
Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and guard Tyrese Haliburton were both nominees for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for the fourth full week of the NBA season. The award was given to the player in each conference who performed the best during games played between November 7...
Yardbarker
Unbelieveable scoring stat about Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It...
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid admits he lied about what he told Lauri Markkanen
Joel Embiid was an offensive monster for the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend, and he also played some good defense — mentally. Embiid scored 42 points in the Sixers’ 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. He did even more on Sunday. Embiid posted 59 points with 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 blocks in a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz.
Yardbarker
De’Anthony Melton has been a steal of a deal for Sixers
De’Anthony Melton was one of the least talked about additions the Sixers made this offseason. Melton came to the Philadelphia 76ers via a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Sixers sent injured shooter Danny Green and the 23rd pick (David Roddy) to Memphis in exchange for the 3&D guard on draft night.
Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15-22)
The Washington Wizards' next opponent will be the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game will take place tomorrow at 7 PM from Capital One Arena
