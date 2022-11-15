Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Related
Illinois Business Journal
AHS to purchase Gateway Regional Medical Center
American Healthcare Systems (AHS), headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 305-bed Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Ill. Gateway would join the growing AHS system of community-based hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices, outpatient clinics, and home health services. AHS has a large network...
Illinois Business Journal
East-West Gateway presents Outstanding Local Government Achievement awards Nov. 17
East‐West Gateway Council of Governments will present its annual Outstanding Local Government Achievement Awards to eight recipients during its 57th annual meeting, recognizing the region’s governments and officials for extraordinary achievements in public sector service, leadership, and collaboration. The award presentations will be made at the noon luncheon...
Illinois Business Journal
Holland Construction paves the way on four Metro East school renovation projects
While dozens of multi-family and industrial projects are happening across the region right now, several local K-12 schools are also getting a face-lift or a completely new facility. Holland Construction Services is currently managing four K-12 construction projects in the Metro East, with several others that wrapped within the last two years. Over the last 36 years, the company has managed 50 K-12 projects in the region, totaling more than $400 million in total renovation and construction costs.
Illinois Business Journal
St. Louis Apple Store employees file for election to join Machinists Union
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to represent approximately 82 Apple store employees in St. Louis. The IAM has already filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge at the NLRB against Apple for requiring the St. Louis...
Illinois Business Journal
Renowned as ‘big box shopping mecca,’ Fairview Heights goes big on small business
Even though Fairview Heights has gained a reputation as the retail shopping hub of southern Illinois because of its regional mall, several “big box” stores and multiple shopping centers, there are dozens of small businesses that represent a vital component of the community. With this in mind, city...
Illinois Business Journal
Annual downtown Alton tree lighting kicks off holiday season on Nov. 18
At 6 p.m. today, Friday, Nov. 18, Alton Main Street will host the 28th annual community tree lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square in downtown Alton, beginning with the arrival of Santa Claus on the trolley. Free festivities, including caroling, cookies and hot cocoa, will continue until 6:45 p.m. when Mayor David Goins flips the lights on the beautiful tree provided by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.
Illinois Business Journal
Elsah’s Green Tree Inn wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Green Tree Inn’s Great Traveler Reviews Land it a Place Among Travelers’ Favorites. Green Tree Inn announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for bed and breakfast inns. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Green Tree Inn stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers.
Comments / 0