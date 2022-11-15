Read full article on original website
Related
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
White Paper: Shippers and carriers look for greater flexibility in shipping contracts
Record levels of market volatility the past few years have sparked discussions — and innovations — around traditional contract terms in the logistics industry. The annual RFP was once considered the only option for contracting freight. Now, however, various tech-savvy companies within the industry have created a pathway for shorter, more responsive contracts.
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
Cart.com Integrates FedEx Supply Chain Tech to Innovate Its Merchants
Merchants using Cart.com’s eCommerce tools will now be able to track the entire online retail process with its integration with FedEx Dataworks, a supply chain and data management platform. The partnership was announced in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release and will give Cart.com merchants access to a wider...
freightwaves.com
Planned Amazon layoffs could hamper e-commerce, logistics
Twitter, Meta and now Amazon are engaging in mass layoffs as the tech industry contends with a massive downturn. According to a Monday report in The New York Times, the e-commerce giant is planning the largest layoff in company history, cutting around 10,000 jobs. The cuts, people familiar with the matter told the Times, will mainly focus on the company’s devices organization, which houses the company’s struggling Alexa business.
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
freightwaves.com
California trucking company files for bankruptcy
Freon Logistics, a Bakersfield, California-based trucking company, has filed for bankruptcy, and some employees protested recently to demand unpaid wages. Documents filed Nov. 8 in Eastern District of California U.S. Bankruptcy Court show the company, which according to its website provides truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, repair and maintenance and warehousing services, is seeking Chapter 11 protection; the documents were signed by CEO Hardeep Singh.
freightwaves.com
Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network
A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
freightwaves.com
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies
Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
freightwaves.com
Stord adds last-mile delivery optimization with Stord Parcel
In what has already been an extremely busy year for innovation and advancement, cloud supply chain firm Stord has added another tool into its growing suite of services. Stord Parcel is a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution that uses advanced modeling to choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level for each package.
freightwaves.com
Case Study: Learn how TA Services uses McLeod MPact to pinpoint rates, forecast trends, and accelerate training
Having a better understanding of pricing is something transportation providers need to push to every level of their organization involved in negotiation. MPact makes it possible for McLeod customers to push instant, up-to-date understanding of current market rates and trends to anyone in their company, right when they need it.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves integrates with GoodShip’s freight analytics and procurement platform
Today, FreightWaves announced a SONAR data integration with GoodShip, a digital freight procurement and analytics platform that allows shippers and carriers to measure and optimize contract freight networks more easily and accurately than ever before. GoodShip, founded by Convoy veterans Ryan Soskin and David Tsai, raised a $2.4 million pre-seed round earlier this year.
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
itechpost.com
The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?
Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves SONAR releases new tools to measure the domestic truckload market
FreightWaves SONAR recently released two new market analysis tools that provide lane-level rate benchmarking capabilities and insight into the future state of the domestic truckload spot market. Market Dashboard+ (MD+), announced during the Future of Freight Festival earlier this month, is a multi-lane analysis tool designed to empower bid management,...
freightwaves.com
Viewpoint: How carriers can address emerging risks to improve CX in the last mile
This commentary was written by Eduardo Lopez-Soriano, vice president at UPS Capital. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Modern Shipper or its affiliates. The e-commerce boom of the last decade paired with ongoing supply chain disruption has caused...
Fleet Owner
Business intelligence means better decisions for fleets
Data is abundant, and fleet managers get information from so many sources that it can be overwhelming, especially when data is not shared across the organization. When that happens, the fleet manager does not have the complete picture of what is occurring, which can lead to less-than-optimal decision-making. In addition,...
Supply Chain Digitization Platform Inxeption Expands to Germany
B2B supply chain digitization platform Inxeption has launched operations in Frankfurt, Germany, to enhance its service to customers in Europe and to complement its presence in Southeast Asia and India. The company has also named a senior vice president of international business development in Europe: Sebastian Stahl. Before joining Inxeption,...
freightwaves.com
Cass: ‘Considerable cost relief is now highly probable for 2023’
Shipments and freight costs were up again in October on a year-over-year (y/y) comparison, according to data from Cass Information Systems. However, the Monday report cautioned that a modest increase in volumes was due to a variety of circumstances that are unlikely to recur and that shipments will likely turn negative y/y by next month.
freightwaves.com
Truckload broker RXO ready to take on market alone
At the beginning of the month the nation’s fourth-largest truckload broker stepped out on its own. RXO, a tech-enabled brokerage and logistics platform with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, separated from the remaining pieces of a once multimodal transportation and logistics behemoth. The spinoff from XPO Logistics...
Comments / 0