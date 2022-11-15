Read full article on original website
Related
The Capital One 360 Performance Savings account will help grow your savings with no monthly fees or minimums
Our quick take: The Capital One 360 Performance Savings account offers a great, competitive rate with no maintenance or monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements, although it doesn’t offer a welcome bonus of any kind. Pros:. Cons:. Best for: The Capital One 360 Performance Savings account is best...
studyfinds.org
Healthcare hell: 1 in 5 seniors skip paying rent, buying groceries to afford their cocktail of prescription meds
NEW YORK — More than a third of older Americans are worried about affording their medication in the future (34%). A health-focused survey of 2,000 seniors finds that 35 percent have cut down on costs in other aspects of their life in order to have enough money to afford their healthcare needs.
Americans Underestimate Importance of Medical Savings, Costing Them Up to $700K (and Their Health)
Regardless of whether you have an employer-sponsored health insurance plan or buy a plan of your own, you can expect to pay a lot of money in healthcare costs during your lifetime. For people who buy their own plans, expenditures could reach above $700,000 during their adult years, according to a new study from financial services company Synchrony.
How Much Is Enough? Four Keys to Success in Retirement
Financial media is often hyper-focused on current events and developments, trying to “time” the market with investment selections or allocations. This is a narrow way of thinking. Most investors should really be emphasizing a long-term plan to achieve the goal of a comfortable retirement. Many people don’t start...
Experts: How To Pay for Travel Expenses Without a Credit Card
With pandemic restrictions having eased up around the globe, wanderlust has been kicking in for many Americans. While using a credit card when traveling has several advantages, chief among them the...
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work
As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...
4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees
The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
CNET
How to See the Amount Your Social Security COLA Increase Will Be in 2023
An 8.7% increase in benefits is coming to Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023 due to a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. (Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.) If you want to know how much your new payment amount will be before then, you'll need to create an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15 to see the increase.
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Social Security recipients are one day away from receiving their monthly payments, worth an average of $1,657. Select recipients will have payments of $1,657, but the checks can be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Social Security checks are determined by several factors, including when the...
UnitedHealthcare Partnership Grants AARP Members Access to Hearing Aid Discounts
There is good news for hearing-impaired seniors out there. Thanks to a partnership between UnitedHealthcare and AARP, AARP members can now benefit from AARP Hearing Solutions, a program that makes...
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
Five banks offering bonuses in November in time for Christmas – how you can get from $50 to $300
MANY banks have been offering promotions and bonuses just in time for Christmas. Banks like Chase, Citi, and Bank of America are offering cash bonuses from $50 to $300. With the cash bonus, you can get up to $300, so this means you can save during Black Friday shopping. If...
Merry Money Tips: How To Stretch Your Budget Despite Buying Fewer Gifts This Year
With a painfully expensive holiday season bearing down on a country already reeling from more than a year of high inflation, people are looking to save money any way they can. Sadly for the ones on...
KTLA.com
What will your California inflation relief check look like?
If you haven’t received your inflation relief payment yet, keep a close eye on your bank account and mailbox. California is still sending out the Middle Class Tax Refund through early next year. The state is sending out the payments by direct deposit and debit card. (To figure out...
ABC Action News
Caregiving is not always convenient, expert says companies need to better support employees
The number of people who are unpaid caregivers in our country continues to grow as there are now an estimated 50 million in the U.S. Many employers made adjustments to help them early in the pandemic. But now, more than two years later, caregiving advocates tell us while the awareness...
25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money
There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. But from bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you....
How to Keep Your Bank Fees to a Minimum
You may not realize it, but your bank could be charging all types of fees associated with your checking and savings accounts. You could be charged fees for general maintenance, checks, ATM use, overdraft costs, and more. Generally, these fees are deducted directly from your bank balances and may go unnoticed in the moment, but they can add up over time. While some fees can be avoided by simply changing your own card habits, excessive fees could be a sign that you need a new bank. So we asked financial experts what you can do to avoid fees and how to determine whether or not your bank is meeting your financial needs.
Social Security: More Than Half of Retirees Say 8.7% COLA Not Enough — What To Do If It Won’t Cover Your Expenses
Social Security recipients will be getting much bigger payments next year thanks to an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 that will boost the average monthly check by $146. But it still might not...
8 Small Steps To Save for Retirement in Your 20s — Even If You Aren’t Making a Lot of Money
If you're in your 20s, you're likely just starting out in your career and might not yet be earning or saving much. This isn't usually a time when people are excited about planning for their...
Comments / 0