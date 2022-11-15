ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Much Is Enough? Four Keys to Success in Retirement

Financial media is often hyper-focused on current events and developments, trying to “time” the market with investment selections or allocations. This is a narrow way of thinking. Most investors should really be emphasizing a long-term plan to achieve the goal of a comfortable retirement. Many people don’t start...
GOBankingRates

Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?

American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it’s to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it comes to paying balances — the total amount of debt accumulated each month — there is one...
GOBankingRates

4 Best Credit Cards for Retirees

The credit card industry is so competitive that you can find a card that serves just about any need. This ultimately benefits all consumers, but it can be particularly helpful for retirees....
CNET

How to See the Amount Your Social Security COLA Increase Will Be in 2023

An 8.7% increase in benefits is coming to Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023 due to a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. (Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.) If you want to know how much your new payment amount will be before then, you'll need to create an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15 to see the increase.
KTLA.com

What will your California inflation relief check look like?

If you haven’t received your inflation relief payment yet, keep a close eye on your bank account and mailbox. California is still sending out the Middle Class Tax Refund through early next year. The state is sending out the payments by direct deposit and debit card. (To figure out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Real Simple

How to Keep Your Bank Fees to a Minimum

You may not realize it, but your bank could be charging all types of fees associated with your checking and savings accounts. You could be charged fees for general maintenance, checks, ATM use, overdraft costs, and more. Generally, these fees are deducted directly from your bank balances and may go unnoticed in the moment, but they can add up over time. While some fees can be avoided by simply changing your own card habits, excessive fees could be a sign that you need a new bank. So we asked financial experts what you can do to avoid fees and how to determine whether or not your bank is meeting your financial needs.

