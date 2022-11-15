‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Trailer Confirms December Release Date on Netflix- Here’s Everything We Know

The global hit South Korean dating series, Single’s Inferno , is returning for a second season on Netflix . Audiences became enthralled as they watched a group of male and female contestants venture to a deserted island, hoping to find love. While some left the island as a couple , others did not. Single’s Inferno Season 2 will return to Netflix to the same island in December but with more drama.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 will follow the same guidelines as couples feel steamy attraction

Netflix confirmed Single’s Inferno Season 2 in April . Its creators were eager to develop a new season and knew what minor tweaks needed to be made . The rules are simple. Male and female contestants venture to the island, not knowing each other’s names or professions. While spending nine days on the deserted island, they participate in games and challenges. Winners get to choose the person they fancy to go on a luxurious date to Paradise, a high-end resort.

There are also segments in the series where the contestants can vote anonymously for the person they like and hope they get chosen in return. On Nov.14, Netflix premiered the first official trailer for Single’s Inferno Season 2. For fans of the dating series, the setting looks almost identical to the first season.

This time, the island has a slight pirate theme. But from the trailer, fans can expect similar situations as the contestants’ fight to find love. The new season will also have nighttime dates.

There seems to be more drama on the horizon as possible couples have a few quarrels, and contestants are left in the dumps. Netflix has developed a new sizzling season as couples feel a spark in Paradise, all while showing off their physiques.

Netflix will premiere ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 in early December

While K-drama fans gear up for the release of Alchemy of Souls Season 2 on Dec. 10, Netflix will also premiere Single’s Inferno Season 2 a few days later. The official poster and trailer reveal that the second season will air on Dec. 13. According to Netflix Tudum , fans will get 10 episodes. But it is unclear how many days the contestants will spend on the island, as fans found the nine-day run time too short in the first season.

Part of the fun of Single’s Infern o was the input of its hosts as they watched couples form and break apart. According to a Naver article, Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Season 2 will have the same hosts . Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, and Hanhae are all set to return.

When it comes to who the contestants are, it remains a mystery. The trailer conceals their identities, and some male contestants have no distinguishable marks. During the first season, fans could scope out Cha Hyun-seung due to his tattoos.

Like the first season, the creators explained they would follow the same recruiting structure through social media, applications, and suggestions from others. Single’s Inferno had some drama as three contestants knew of each other before their involvement . Fans will have to wait and see what drama arrives on the island.

The dating reality series fell into hot water after the first season

Fans are curious if the new season will land in turmoil. As Netflix’s first Korean dating reality series, there was a bit of backlash. One of the topics of concern was the male contestants idolizing one of the females for her “pureness” and fair skin tone. It caused an online discussion among fans unaware of Korea’s beauty standards. But above all, Single’s Inferno fell into heat as Song Ji-a faced controversy for wearing fake designer items.

After the first season aired, some male contestants faced scrutiny because of how they were portrayed on screen. The series’ creators even admitted a reunion was likely impossible due to backlash concerns. But the first-season contestants have fond memories of the island. While none have expressed their interest in returning, Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon did return to the island during Netflix’s Tudum event to promote the new season.

