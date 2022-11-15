Hotel tax revenue helps Orlando pay to host LSU-FSU to kick off 2023 college football season

Orange County commissioners Tuesday agreed to provide $500,000 in hotel-tax revenue to back Florida Citrus Sports’ winning bid for Camping World Stadium to host a Florida State University and Louisiana State University rematch to open the 2023 college football season.

The Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee endorsed paying the required “bid/host” fee for the event, expected to draw 65,000 spectators and generate an economic impact of $31.5 million for the nationally televised game between the two Top 25 powers.

The fee is a small percentage of a larger, guaranteed amount the two schools will earn from the game, which will be broadcast nationally by ESPN, said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, an Orlando-based, not-for-profit event management organization.

Hogan said the schools will be paid millions to play the neutral-site game, which was awarded in 2020 .

The Seminoles and Tigers opened the 2022 college season in New Orleans with FSU stunning LSU, 24-23.

With LSU fans celebrating an apparent and unlikely two-touchdown comeback in the final 4:07 — and Florida State fans bracing for what would have been an infamous implosion — Shyheim Brown’s block of a last-second, extra-point kick won it for FSU.

The game was played in front of 68,000 fans at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Tourism officials in Orange County said the 2023 game could generate the equivalent of 45,000 room nights for Orlando hotels.

Hogan said the two teams agreed to two neutral field games — in New Orleans and somewhere in Florida State’s footprint.

Orlando’s competition for the game included Atlanta and other major Florida cities.

“We and ESPN together aggressively were pushing to be that second site,” Hogan said.

Both teams have performed better than expected this season, inspiring passionate fan bases likely to travel here for the game.

“This game should be epic for the community,” he said.

