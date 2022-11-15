ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Says Joseph ‘Better Be’ Her Last Relationship

By Sarah Little
Big Brother 24 will seemingly never end, largely thanks to Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin . The two developed a deep relationship inside the house that has only strengthened in the real world. And after a month of fans wondering if and when they would officially start dating, “Jaylor” announced their relationship to the world.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Taylor and Joseph met in ‘Big Brother 24’

Even though the second Taylor stepped foot into the Big Brother 24 house, she was met with adversity; Joseph was always a friend to her. He never understood why the other houseguests hated Taylor, and after the first couple of weeks, Joseph decided that he didn’t care if he was seen interacting with her. Of course, others immediately judged him for it, but he stood his ground.

During week three, Joseph helped pull Taylor into the Leftovers alliance , and they officially solidified a working relationship. Soon, their dynamic turned flirty, and fans picked up on the chemistry between Taylor and Joseph.

However, they never entered a showmance, and Joseph was evicted during week seven. Although Taylor was a bit heartbroken by Joseph’s exit, she continued to excel in the game. Taylor sat next to Monte Taylor in the final two chairs, and the jury, including Joseph, crowned her the Big Brother 24 winner.

Following the finale, Taylor and Joseph reconnected and picked up where they had left off. And a month after Big Brother 24 ended, they announced they were officially dating.

The couple did an Instagram Live after they announced their relationship

After news spread that Taylor and Joseph had started dating, the Big Brothe r couple answered fan questions during an Instagram Live. Unfortunately, they didn’t save the video, but one person captured a sweet moment and shared it in a tweet .

Taylor read a comment that said, “Last relationship for the both of you?” And she responded, “It better be!”

Joseph added, “Straight up. You got me so bent.”

After laughing, Taylor shared, “I promise you that it is Joseph, for me at least.” And he said, “Same.”

And the “Jaylor” fans all collectively swooned at that moment.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Allegedly Threatens to Sue Indy

‘Big Brother 24’ winner Taylor is very happy with Joseph

Taylor and Joseph announced their relationship via an interview with People , and they both gushed over one another.

“My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we’d find a way to be together,” Taylor revealed. “His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much — I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Joseph added, “From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show, and we decided to wait until after the game. Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew.”

“It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else,” he concluded. “She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won Big Brother , but I won so much more.”

Big Brother 24 is streaming on Paramount+.

