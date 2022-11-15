Read full article on original website
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs before patrons confront and stop him, police say
A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 18 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.
Thousands of Belgian Police Line Streets for Funeral of Murdered Colleague
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Thousands of uniformed police lined the streets of the Belgian city of Borgworm on Friday for the funeral of a murdered 29-year-old policeman, saluting as the cortege passed. Thomas Monjoie was stabbed to death on the evening of Nov. 10 in the north Brussels commune of Schaerbeek....
Northern Ireland Police Vehicle Hit in Suspected Bomb Attack
LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland said Friday that two officers escaped injury when their vehicle was damaged by a homemade bomb. The force said it was treating the attack as attempted murder. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the blast in Strabane on Thursday night “appears...
Two Men Arrested in Connection to Threats Against Jewish Community in New York
(Reuters) - Two men were arrested at New York's Penn Station in connection with threats to the Jewish community, police said on Saturday. New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers identified the two men late on Friday night after being alerted to warrants for their arrests by the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, the MTA said in a statement.
Russian Prison Activist Paints Picture of Life Facing Griner
(Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to the Russian region of Mordovia, notorious since Soviet times for its penal colonies, to serve a 9-year sentence on drugs charges. Here are extracts from a Reuters interview with Olga Romanova, a representative of the prison rights group Russia...
Mexican State Security Chief, 4 Others, Die in Helicopter Crash
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The head of security of the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes has died in a helicopter crash that killed a total of five people, the state's governor announced on Thursday. The crash was captured on video shared on social media, showing the aircraft dropping vertically into...
