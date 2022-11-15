Read full article on original website
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
‘Seinfeld’: The Secret to Elaine’s ‘Big Salad’ Finally Revealed
The secret to Elaine’s ‘big salad’ from ‘Seinfeld’ has finally been revealed, and it is similar to a very famous salad that most people have already had.
Ryan Seacrest Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $51 Million
Ryan Seacrest is bidding his final farewell to Los Angeles, because he just unloaded his last big property there ... selling the mansion he once acquired from Ellen DeGeneres. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ryan just closed on the sale of his sprawling Bev Hills estate for $51 million.
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
Tami Roman Left Corporate America On A Petty Note, ‘I Erased All My Work Off The Computer’
When Tami Roman entered the world of reality television, she had already been employed in corporate America. While starring on Basketball Wives, she worked as an administrator for Morgan Stanley. After she starred on the VH1 reality show for two seasons, she shared that Morgan Stanley gave her an ultimatum: work for them or VH1.
How Much Money ‘Grease’ Star Stockard Channing Has Earned
American actress Stockard Channing is popular for her role in Grease. The three-times Emmy award winner played the character Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical comedy alongside other artists like John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John, who played Danny and Sandy, respectively. The Big Bus star has won many awards while making a name and quite a fortune for herself in the entertainment industry.
Boy Meets World Producer Explains Why Danielle Fishel's Character Was Named Topanga, And The Reason Is Surprisingly Personal
A Boy Meets World producer gave a surprisingly personal reason as to why Danielle Fishel's character was named Topanga.
Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident
Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
Chris Rock set to become first comedian to perform live on Netflix
'Is that Will Smith?': Chris Rock mocks actor after Dave Chappelle is attacked on stage. Chris Rock will become the first ever stand-up comedian to perform live on Netflix. The streamer announced Thursday (10 November) that the famed comic and Oscars host would will the headliner of its first-ever live, global streaming event.
Robert Clary, Holocaust Survivor and ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Star, Dies at 96
Longtime French actor, singer and Holocaust survivor Robert Clary, known for his lead role in “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died at age 96. Clary died Wednesday morning in his Los Angeles home, his granddaughter, Kim Wright, told The Hollywood Reporter. Clary — named Robert Max Widerman at birth...
Emma Chamberlain Lands Exclusive Spotify Podcast Deal for ‘Anything Goes’
Emma Chamberlain is bringing her hit podcast Anything Goes exclusively to Spotify as part of a multiyear licensing deal with the audio giant. Beginning in early 2023, new episodes and the entire back catalogue of Anything Goes, currently distributed by Cadence13’s Ramble, will be available to stream exclusively on Spotify. More from The Hollywood ReporterMeet the 91-Year-Old Mastermind Behind 'Choose Your Own Adventure'Former Gimlet Podcast 'The Pitch' Joins Vox Media Podcast Network (Exclusive)Conan O'Brien Launching SiriusXM Channel “I’ve been listening to everything on Spotify since I was 14,” Chamberlain said in a statement. “Spotify has played a huge role in developing my...
Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request
Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
‘Walking Dead’ Producers File Another $200 Million Suit Against AMC; Network Calls It ‘Crass Money Grab’
Several producers of “The Walking Dead” have filed a new $200 million lawsuit against AMC Networks to recover profits from the hit series and its spinoffs. In their most recent legal position in California Superior Court, the producers — Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Charles Eglee and Glenn Mazzara — are claiming that AMC Networks’ $200 million settlement in 2021 with the show’s creator Frank Darabont and CAA, his agency, entitles them to similar treatment. “Plaintiffs were forced to file this lawsuit as a result of AMC’s two faced treatment of their right to participate in the historic success...
'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri says she trained with professional chefs to prepare for her role in the show
Actor and comedian Ayo Edebiri trained extensively with professional chefs and worked in Michelin-star kitchens to prepare for her role in "The Bear."
Terrell Grice, Host of ‘The Terrell Show,’ Signs With CAA
Terrell Grice, host of the music talk show The Terrell Show on YouTube, has signed with CAA. A graduate of the film program at Florida’s Full Sail University, Grice began his career in casting, working on shows like MasterChef Junior and Big Brother. The creator and producer, originally from South Carolina, later joined YouTube and went on to launch his eponymous online talk show. With a focus on highlighting Black singers, actors and creators — both established and up and coming — the channel now has more than 1 million subscribers and guests have included Cynthia Erivo, Chloe Bailey, Lalah Hathaway and Amber Riley.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Anatomy of a Scandal,' 'Aladdin' Star Naomi Scott Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Lindsey Beer Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Jennifer Lawrence on Leaving CAA, Doing More Intimate Movies Like 'Causeway': "I Had Let Myself Be Hijacked" Outside of The Terrell Show, Grice also produces and stars in an unscripted series with Bel-Air‘s Coco Jones, called T and Coco, and the original signing competition show Race 2 the Blue. Grice has also been tapped for red carpet hosting gigs during the 93rd Academy Awards and the 62nd Grammy Awards. Grice continues to be represented by Scale Management.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman to Exit After This Season
The Brit got a standing ovation from the audience, his fellow judges and dancers
‘The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke Roasts Ken Jeong Before Guessing Tim Allen Is on the Show (Exclusive Video)
Tim Allen may be able to fill out Santa Claus’ big belly, but can he fill out the massive avocado costume on “The Masked Singer”? Robin Thicke seems to think so this week. But, before he makes his guess, Thicke had to sneak in a few shots...
CBS Shakeup: Amy Reisenbach to Replace Kelly Kahl as Entertainment President
Programming chief Thom Sherman also plans to exit the network
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
