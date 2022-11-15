ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Ryan Seacrest Announces Newest Site for a Seacrest Studio in Salt Lake City

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 2 days ago

Drumroll, please! The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has selected Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as the newest site for a Seacrest Studio, Ryan Seacrest announced on Tuesday, November 15.

Seacrest Studios inside Children's Hospitals are state-of-the-art broadcast media centers that allow kids to explore the wonders of radio, television, and new media while receiving treatment.

The studio in Salt Lake City is scheduled to open next year and will be located in the main lobby of Primary Children’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital to the RSF family,” said Ryan Seacrest. “Each Seacrest Studio is created with the goal of bringing exciting and stimulating adventures that spark joy in patients and their families during their treatment. I can’t wait to partner with such an incredible hospital to bring this excitement to Salt Lake City and introduce the community to the wonders of radio, television and new media.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxeEe_0jBZQBjV00

Watch the announcement above and head to RyanSeacrestFoundation.org for more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bravotv.com

Heather Gay Shares Her No.1 Beauty Secret: "That's So Easy"

The RHOSLC medispa owner reveals the most important step in her skincare routine that keeps her looking her best. As the co-founder of Utah medispa Beauty Lab + Laser, Heather Gay is well-versed in all the best skincare treatments. But The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member, who always looks glowy and fabulous in our humble opinion, credits one method above all others for keeping her skin in top shape.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT
kpcw.org

Don’t toss it: Recycle Utah wants your packaging

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident

MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
MOAB, UT
KUTV

Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah

Chin Wah Restaurant(Image is author's) A small shopping center in Sandy, Utah, is home to a Chinese restaurant by the name of Chin-Wah. For those who like Chinese food, Chin-Wah offers a wide array of Cantonese and Szechuan dishes which are representative of China's cuisine. They have a variety of different flavors and tastes that they put in their dishes which are served to patrons. They have many of the regular Asian foods served with their unique blend of spices and ingredients.
SANDY, UT
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy