Ryan Seacrest Announces Newest Site for a Seacrest Studio in Salt Lake City

Drumroll, please! The Ryan Seacrest Foundation has selected Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as the newest site for a Seacrest Studio, Ryan Seacrest announced on Tuesday, November 15.

Seacrest Studios inside Children's Hospitals are state-of-the-art broadcast media centers that allow kids to explore the wonders of radio, television, and new media while receiving treatment.

The studio in Salt Lake City is scheduled to open next year and will be located in the main lobby of Primary Children’s Hospital.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital to the RSF family,” said Ryan Seacrest. “Each Seacrest Studio is created with the goal of bringing exciting and stimulating adventures that spark joy in patients and their families during their treatment. I can’t wait to partner with such an incredible hospital to bring this excitement to Salt Lake City and introduce the community to the wonders of radio, television and new media.”

Watch the announcement above and head to RyanSeacrestFoundation.org for more.