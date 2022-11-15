ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Neither of Cubs' Top Rookies Garner Votes for Rookie of the Year Award

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Cubs
Inside The Cubs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vi99_0jBZQ4df00

Neither of Seiya Suzuki or Christopher Morel, the Chicago Cubs top rookies, garnered any votes for the National League Rookie of the Year award.

The BBWAA's Rookie of the Year awards were announced on Monday evening. Outfielder Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners took home the award for the American League while Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves was the recipient for the National League.

However, neither Seiya Suzuki or Christopher Morel, the Chicago Cubs top rookies, received a third place vote. Therefore, they didn't end up on the list.

Atlanta's Spencer Strider and St. Louis Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan rounded out the top three spots. Meanwhile, Arizona's Jake McCarthy, Cincinnati's Alexis Díaz and Nick Lodolo, and Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz all received votes.

Even though neither of Suzuki or Morel garnered any Rookie of the Year votes, they did play a large factor in the successes the Cubs were able to find during the 2022 MLB season. Suzuki solidified his spot in right field, while Morel likely performed well enough to have a spot on the team next year in some capacity.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays

The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Chicago Cubs blockbuster trades for Tyler Glasnow

The Chicago Cubs are looking to make some big splashes during the 2022-23 off-season. There are plenty of rumors surrounding them when it comes to the free agent class which is exciting for fans. This class of free agents has a lot to offer but there are always risks with...
CHICAGO, IL
The Staten Island Advance

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the Yankees trying to re-sign Aaron Judge, they’ll need to cut salary elsewhere, and LeMahieu could be available for a relatively low cost.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Rays, Cubs Agreed To Offseason Trade On Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs agreed to an offseason on trade on Tuesday. The Rays are sending infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Chicago in exchange for minor league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga, the team announced. Mastrobuoni, 27, spent most of the 2022 season Triple-A Durham Bulls. Through 129 games...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors

Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs release OF Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward is officially an unrestricted free agent after being granted his unconditional release by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The team announced the move, which includes resolving the remainder of Heyward's contract. He was owed $22 million for the 2023 season as part of the eight-year, $184 million deal he signed in free agency. The Cubs won the World Series in his first season with the team in 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
France 24

MLB Marlins make history with women in top executive roles

The Marlins, who already have Kim Ng as general manager, said they believe they are the first team to have women in complete charge of day-to-day operations. "I think it's huge," O'Connor said. "I think it makes our organization unique and stand out and shows what women can do and the roles that they can hold."
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith on potential mid-season quarterback change: 'Just don’t think it’s time'

Since resolving the controversy regarding their former franchise quarterback by trading him to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, the Houston Texans have been hamstrung by mediocre play by Davis Mills at the position in 2022. Fans have clamored for head coach Lovie Smith to make a change for some time, and he was confronted by the media about his hesitancy to pull the trigger after another loss in Week 10.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Cubs

Inside The Cubs

Chicago, IL
623
Followers
318
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/cubs

Comments / 0

Community Policy