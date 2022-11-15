ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC bowl game projections: forecasts go from playoff semifinals to the Vegas Bowl

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LED1m_0jBZPXs200

Bowl projections are based on projected results. You can do the math here: If you think USC will win its next three games, you will probably put the Trojans in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

If you think the Trojans will win the Pac-12 championship but lose to Notre Dame, you would naturally put them in the Rose Bowl against the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game.

If you think the Trojans will lose to both UCLA and Notre Dame to finish 9-3, you will put them in the Alamo, Holiday, or Las Vegas Bowls.

The new round of college football bowl projections from analysts reflect a wide range of thought processes and game predictions. Here we go:

BRAD CRAWFORD, 247SPORTS: PEACH BOWL (CFP) USC VS. GEORGIA

Here we go! Brad Crawford has the Trojans as the four seed in the CFP against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Here’s his thoughts:

Washington’s win over Oregon opened the door wide open for one-loss USC — and several other playoff hopefuls — to shift their eyes to the next few weeks. If the Trojans win out and Georgia beats LSU in the SEC Championship Game, there’s a good chance Lincoln Riley’s squad makes the final four at 12-1 now that the Ducks are out of the mix. Beating UCLA and Notre Dame over the next two games puts USC one win away from a possible opportunity in a semifinal. A loss by TCU would help.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC is the first school ever to sign the number one recruit in men’s and women’s basketball in the same year

Top-ranked point guard Isaiah Collier announced his commitment to USC men’s basketball on his Instagram Live Wednesday morning alongside ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, capping an already a good week for USC basketball fans. Collier, the number one ranked recruit in the 2023 class according to recruiting analysts 24/7 Sports,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC football rises to No. 7 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Trojans hit a historic mark on Tuesday evening, reaching its highest ranking ever in the College Football Playoff ranking and moving up one spot to No. 7. USC's previous highest ranking came in 2017 at No. 8, which it matched last week; the Trojans debuted this season at No. 9. USC is ranked behind a two-loss LSU team and ahead of Alabama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts USC's huge games against UCLA and Notre Dame

USC crushed Colorado, 55-17, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday night. The No. 8 Trojans got off to a very poor offensive start with eight first-quarter yards and the second interception this season from second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, but they responded well. USC had 531 offensive yards, including 346 passing and 185 rushing yards. Williams accounted for five touchdowns for the fourth straight game, throwing for three scores and rushing for two more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA

The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
247Sports

Top Performers from Los Alamitos- Long Beach Poly

In a game filled with star power, Los Alamitos (Calif.) running back Damian Henderson was the star of the night. Here’s a look at a few other Top Performers from the Griffins exciting win over Long Beach Poly (Calif.). Los Al took down the Jackrabbits 52-42 on Friday in...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
thequakercampus.org

Whittier College Announces Discontinuation of Multiple Athletics Programs

Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/thequake/thequakercampus.org/wp-content/themes/wonderwall-magazine/inc/functions.php on line 106. Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/thequake/thequakercampus.org/wp-content/themes/wonderwall-magazine/inc/functions.php on line 107. Louis Ascencio. After much speculation and rumors that circulated on November 14th about the abolishment of the Poets’...
WHITTIER, CA
lmu.edu

The Latest Numbers in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race

“Karen Bass can comfortably say that she is in the lead, and that she is likely to stay in the lead,” LMU Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS-LA. “There has been a pattern here. The votes that have been coming out have been breaking about 60-40 for her. It would be difficult to see a really big turnaround.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America

Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy