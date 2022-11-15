USC bowl game projections: forecasts go from playoff semifinals to the Vegas Bowl

Bowl projections are based on projected results. You can do the math here: If you think USC will win its next three games, you will probably put the Trojans in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

If you think the Trojans will win the Pac-12 championship but lose to Notre Dame, you would naturally put them in the Rose Bowl against the loser of the Ohio State-Michigan game.

If you think the Trojans will lose to both UCLA and Notre Dame to finish 9-3, you will put them in the Alamo, Holiday, or Las Vegas Bowls.

The new round of college football bowl projections from analysts reflect a wide range of thought processes and game predictions. Here we go:

BRAD CRAWFORD, 247SPORTS: PEACH BOWL (CFP) USC VS. GEORGIA

Here we go! Brad Crawford has the Trojans as the four seed in the CFP against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Here’s his thoughts: