Bigoted? you, "my dear," have no clue. Christian values and those who live by them, are trampled on daily.... all in the name of "acceptance"...anf that is the epitome of bigotry.
Wow. Being a “bigot” for being for heterosexual marriage??! Talk about unacceptable! I’m sorry honey, but just because you decided to leave Hallmark over same sex marriages, doesn’t give you the right to spew your venom at others. You are intolerable and insufferable! How would you like it if I decided to “boycott” all of your movies and TV shows because I thought that YOU were the bigot!? It’s not nice, is it? You need to sit yourself down somewhere. YOU left Hallmark! THEY didn’t FIRE you! And it’s not Candace’s fault either. Just because you are miserable doesn’t mean you need to make other peoples’ lives miserable too.🤷🏻♀️
