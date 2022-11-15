Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
KOMU
Suspect in north Columbia homicide appears in court
COLUMBIA — A homicide suspect virtually appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest following a shooting in north Columbia that left a woman dead on Sunday night. Montez Williams, 31, appeared virtually without an attorney. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Columbia man with multiple felonies after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning, according to court documents
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, Montez Williams, 31, admitted to police under questioning...
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
2019 Callaway County homicide suspect extradited from San Diego
FULTON - A 2019 homicide suspect is being transported back to the Callaway County Jail for prosecution after she was arrested last week in Mexico. Emily Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Ricketts was arrested by...
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen charged with manslaughter heads to trial in January
A Columbia teen is scheduled for trial for fatally shooting his friend. Shawn Long is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the January death of 18-year-old Roberto Lauer. On Monday, a Boone County judge scheduled Long for a jury trial to begin January 4, 2023. Court...
KOMU
13-year-old detained after vehicle, foot pursuit through Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 13-year-old suspect was detained after a police pursuit in Fulton Tuesday night. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation in the State Road F area around 7 p.m. The deputy also found the vehicle had been reported stolen.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect in a deadly 2017 shooting near downtown Jefferson City will head to prison. Judge Aaron Martin sentenced Robert Farrow to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. According to public court records, Farrow entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of accessory to voluntary manslaughter. The post Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police dog helps find Missouri jewelry store burglary suspect
Fulton police responded to a jewelry store burglary, and K9 Bo helped find the suspects.
KOMU
Drexel man sentenced to 19 years after shooting at Stover police chief
JEFFERSON CITY − A Drexel man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after he shot at the Stover police chief during a failed bank robbery in 2017. Jacob Monteer, 30, will serve 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty by a bench trial in March of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
krcgtv.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for trying to rob Versailles bank, firing gun at officers
A Drexel, MO, man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after he was convicted of shooting at police after an attempted bank robbery in Versailles. A judge sentenced Jacob Allen Monteer to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was convicted in...
KOMU
Fulton man arrested in connection to burglaries at jewelry store, laundromat
FULTON — A Fulton man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to two burglaries Saturday and Sunday. Seth Adams, 34, faces a litany of charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing, property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
Sullivan Independent News
Cuba Woman Receives 20 Years For Murder Charge
A Cuba woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2021 murder of a Steelville man. Julie Brooks, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Mark Palmer. Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping. She appeared before...
High-speed Chase Leads to Arrest of Pettis County Man
On Saturday night, the Pettis County K9 Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway and Honda Road. The vehicle fled from Deputies at a high rate of speed, over 100 miles per hour. The driver of the vehicle fled to his residence, where...
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
Hunter finds remains of Jefferson County man missing since April 2021
An investigation is underway after a hunter found human remains of a man missing since April 2021 in Jefferson County.
Comments / 2