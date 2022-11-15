ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMU

Suspect in north Columbia homicide appears in court

COLUMBIA — A homicide suspect virtually appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest following a shooting in north Columbia that left a woman dead on Sunday night. Montez Williams, 31, appeared virtually without an attorney. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

2019 Callaway County homicide suspect extradited from San Diego

FULTON - A 2019 homicide suspect is being transported back to the Callaway County Jail for prosecution after she was arrested last week in Mexico. Emily Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Ricketts was arrested by...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia teen charged with manslaughter heads to trial in January

A Columbia teen is scheduled for trial for fatally shooting his friend. Shawn Long is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the January death of 18-year-old Roberto Lauer. On Monday, a Boone County judge scheduled Long for a jury trial to begin January 4, 2023. Court...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

13-year-old detained after vehicle, foot pursuit through Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 13-year-old suspect was detained after a police pursuit in Fulton Tuesday night. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation in the State Road F area around 7 p.m. The deputy also found the vehicle had been reported stolen.
FULTON, MO
kmmo.com

MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect in a deadly 2017 shooting near downtown Jefferson City will head to prison. Judge Aaron Martin sentenced Robert Farrow to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. According to public court records, Farrow entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of accessory to voluntary manslaughter. The post Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Drexel man sentenced to 19 years after shooting at Stover police chief

JEFFERSON CITY − A Drexel man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after he shot at the Stover police chief during a failed bank robbery in 2017. Jacob Monteer, 30, will serve 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty by a bench trial in March of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
DREXEL, MO
KOMU

Fulton man arrested in connection to burglaries at jewelry store, laundromat

FULTON — A Fulton man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to two burglaries Saturday and Sunday. Seth Adams, 34, faces a litany of charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing, property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
FULTON, MO
kmmo.com

TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY

Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Cuba Woman Receives 20 Years For Murder Charge

A Cuba woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2021 murder of a Steelville man. Julie Brooks, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Mark Palmer. Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping. She appeared before...
CUBA, MO

