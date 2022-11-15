Police: Ferndale High School under "soft lockdown" for note found on campus

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ferndale High School is on a "soft lockdown" after a note was found on campus.

In a tweet at 10:04 a.m., Ferndale Police Department said they are investigating the note. At the time of this publication, details on the note's contents had not been released.

Police said this is a precautionary measure that was taken to ensure the safety and security of the school, students and staff.

Law enforcement is on the scene and police said they are working closely with the school district administrators to return operations to normal.

This soft lockdown comes only one day after the school was canceled due to a social media threat. Police said that suspect was arrested.