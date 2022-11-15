Annual 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive returns on Thursday

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - It's the return of the annual "Turkeys for Tickets" drive on Thursday, as the Buffalo Sabres will be partnering with Wegmans and Audacy for a Thanksgiving turkey drive.

The turkey drive will take place from 7 a.m. EST to 9 a.m. EST and will directly benefit the Buffalo City Mission and FeedMore WNY.

This year's "Turkeys for Tickets" drive will be held at three separate locations across the Western New York region:

- KeyBank Center Surface Lot: Enter lot from Baltimore Street, via Perry Street

- Wegmans in Amherst: 675 Alberta Drive

- Wegmans in West Seneca: 370 Orchard Park Road

For every 20-pound turkey dropped off, or the equivalent of a 20-pound turkey this year, the Sabres will give the donor one voucher, good for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game. Vouchers will be distributed immediately by volunteers at the drop-off sites.

A maximum of one voucher, which is good for two tickets, will be allotted per-person. Fans can redeem their vouchers for select Sabres home games online using a promo code. Participants will have the option to purchase additional seats at the time of redemption.

Fans can redeem tickets for the following eligible home games:

- Monday, Nov. 28: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

- Thursday, Dec. 1: vs. Colorado Avalanche

- Sunday, Dec. 4 vs. San Jose Sharks

- Friday, Dec. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

- Tuesday, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings

- Friday, Dec. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

- Thursday, Dec. 29 vs. Detroit Red Wings

- Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Minnesota Wild

- Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Seattle Kraken

- Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Winnipeg Jets

- Monday, Jan. 16 vs. Florida Panthers