Read full article on original website
Related
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
I drove a $2 million electric car with 1,900 horsepower and saw the unimaginably fast future of supercars
The Pininfarina Battista can hit 62 mph in under two seconds, making it one of the fastest-accelerating cars in the world. Only 150 will ever be made.
Watch the $2 million Rimac Nevera hit 256 mph to become the world's fastest electric car
The electric supercar is an absolute beast, cranking out 1,914 horsepower to hit100 mph in just 4.3 seconds, Rimac says.
insideevs.com
Radar RD6 RWD Electric Pickup Launches With Sub-$25,000 Base Price
Following a preview in July this year, the Radar Auto RD6 electric pickup from Geely Group has officially gone on sale in China with a starting price of RMB 178,800, the equivalent of just $24,600. Chinese customers can now preorder the Radar Auto brand's first model as production of the...
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
teslarati.com
Tesla plunges in recent Kelly Blue Book report, counter to strong Q3 sales
Tesla fell in Kelly Blue Book’s most recent Q3 analysis report, yet the results contradict Tesla’s actual Q3 sales volume. Kelly Blue Book’s (KBB) recent Q3 report is not as cut and dry as it first appears. The report states that “shopping for Tesla plunged in the third quarter,” most luxury buyers instead looked to BMW, which dominated the segment. Yet, with sales data from both companies contradicting KBB’s results, conclusions are confounding.
Road & Track
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
Porsche 911 With Portal Axles Climbs The Highest Volcano In The World
It's no secret Porsche is working on an off-road 911, but the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S you see here is an entirely different kind of off-roader. It recently battled through some of the most hellish conditions on the planet - the slopes of Ojos del Salado, the tallest volcano in the world that sits in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border.
teslarati.com
Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm says Tesla could produce 100 Semi trucks this year.
Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm said that it might produce 100 of its all-electric Class 8 Tesla Semi trucks this year during her remote testimony at a trial over Elon Musk’s payment package from Tesla. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta claimed that the pay package was set up with easy performance targets that Elon Musk could easily accomplish and that shareholders were misled into approving it.
techeblog.com
Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Sets New Production Vehicle Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record
It’s official, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is now the fastest production vehicle to lap Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 beating out the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey (6:43.300). Maro Engel, 24-Hour of Le Mans winner and DTM driver, was behind the wheel using the official start/finish line in section T13.
Ars Technica
When is a Porsche not a Porsche? When it’s a 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT
Call it platform sharing, call it badge engineering, call it what you like—car companies have collaborated with each other to make cars for much of the automobile's history. Sometimes these link-ups happen between companies that might normally be considered rivals: Honda and Rover in the 1980s; the BMW/Toyota project that gave us the new Supra; or perhaps the forthcoming electric vehicle platform-sharing between Ford and Volkswagen or General Motors and Honda.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
Porsche Registered These VW Vanagons as Porsches: Here’s Why
If you think Porsche never made vans, you'd be wrong. The post Porsche Registered These VW Vanagons as Porsches: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
teslarati.com
Polestar eyeing massive production growth, could hit 50k units this year
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has stated that Polestar is on track to produce 50,000 units this year. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the Polestar CEO stated that the company is on track to produce 50,000 units this year, spurred on by help from Volvo and Geely, Polestar’s parent companies. Luckily this is just the beginning of the brand’s expansion; Mr. Ingenlath hopes that the company’s new Polestar 3 SUV can be a volume seller in the U.S., and other new products will follow it in the near future.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
Elon Musk tweets that a potential stock buyback is 'up to the Tesla board'
Elon Musk dropped more clues about a potential Tesla buyback after hinting last month at the EV maker's first ever repurchase. Responding to a shareholder's tweet urging a buyback, Musk said, "This is up to the Tesla board." Last month he said Tesla was working on "the right process to...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen teases new electric truck brand, Scout Motors
Volkswagen teased its new Scout Motors branded SUV on the new Scout Motors website. Volkswagen is not blind to the fact that trucks and offroaders are popular products in North America. Yet, until recently, the company has not offered a vehicle in either of these categories in recent years. That is about to change with the introduction of Volkswagen’s new Scout brand, a fully electric offroading truck/SUV brand coming to the U.S. in 2026.
Comments / 1