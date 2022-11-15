Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down Nontypical Buck of a Lifetime on His Family Property
It had been a lifetime in the making when Sam Vedvei recently took down his 17-pointer buck. The South Dakota bowhunter tagged the nontypical buck on Oct. 18 with only 15 minutes of daylight left. In mid-September, the buck started appearing on Vedvei’s camera. After reviewing photos from the year...
Iowa Hunter Brings Down Monster Deer With Three Main Beams
When Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous six ½-year-old buck last month, he knew he had gotten something special. In the previous four years, he’s taken four unique deer. However, this fall’s hunt was different. Yet, it would take some research and planning on Sieren’s end to get this nontypical.
Fisherman hooks record-tying hybrid sunfish on Green Lake
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. -- Minnesota wildlife officials say a fisherman has officially tied the state record for largest hybrid sunfish snagged.Aaron Ardoff caught the winning fish on Green Lake Sept. 18 while fishing with his brother and a friend, the Department of Natural Resources said. The hybrid sunfish weighed 1 pound, 12 ounces."As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn't fighting like a pike or bass," Ardoff said in a DNR release. "When the fish got closer I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking. I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in."Ardoff's catch ties one reeled in on the Zumbro River in 1994.
The No. 1 Best Rut Stand for Whitetails—Period.
We wait all year every year for the rut. So, naturally, when it comes, we don’t want to miss any of the action. That’s why the big, burning question ahead of every whitetail breeding season and just prior to every morning and evening hunt all through the first few weeks of November is: Where should I sit?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Arkansas
The largest largemouth bass ever caught in Arkansas was 16 pounds 4 ounces. Arkansas is a southern state bordered on the east by the Mississippi River and lives up to its former state motto as the “Land of Opportunity” with an impressive array of outdoor experiences such as the limestone caves of Blanchard Springs Caverns or the Ozark Mountains. Arkansas is perhaps best known for its wilderness, and Mallard Lake is no exception. It was here, in Mississippi County on a 300-acre lake in 1976, that Aaron Mardis caught a massive largemouth bass, setting the state record for the largest ever caught in Arkansas.
Bald Eagle Takes Out Fawn Swimming In Lake
Sorry vegans, but this proves America is the land of being free and eating meat. The Bald Eagle, on top of being one of the apex predators of the sky, is a long standing symbol of the United States of America, representing the freedoms and opportunities available to those who live here. There’s no way to see one of these badass birds soaring down a river and not get a tear in your eye or look for a flag to salute…
Want An Ultimate Fall Getaway? Try These 10 Cozy Missouri Cabins
You still have some time for a fall getaway, or maybe throw caution to the wind and plan a winter one. Have you ever wanted to own or rent a cabin in the woods? Someplace where you can go for a little isolation? Missouri State Parks have you covered. Here are 10 cozy cabins for you to check out.
a-z-animals.com
See This Bison Literally Throw Their Friend to the Wolves as They Escape
See This Bison Literally Throw Their Friend to the Wolves as They Escape. It stinks to be the slowest bison in the herd, especially when you’re being attacked by wolves. In this video, a pack of wolves is going after a bison as he tries to run away. There are quite a few wolves, at least seven that are clearly visible in the footage. Three or four stay close to the escaping bison and a few others hang back, ready to move in when there is space.
LOOK: Illinois Hunter Takes Down Incredibly Rare Piebald Doe
Illinois hunter Travis Hendrickson took down a rare, piebald whitetail, and it may be the only time when you would consider mounting a doe. Typically, the only spots that a whitetail hunter might find would be on the back of a tiny fawn. But in this case, the sizeable doe had quite a few white spots on her face and down her back. Even her nose seemed to have some discoloration. Lucky for Hendrickson, he was able to harvest this doe and share it with Drury Outdoors where he gained some well-deserved recognition for the rare game animal.
VIDEO: Ennis Man Films Moose Running Alongside Car
VIDEO: Ennis Man Films Moose Running Alongside Car Moose Wildlife ...
gripped.com
Chris Sharma Onsights a Classic California 5.13 Slab
Chris Sharma has onsighted countless 5.13s over the years, but it’s more common to see him trying hard on steep rock than on a technical slab. In this video, Sharma onsights the Pine Creek test-piece called Ecstasy, which was first climbed in 1990 by Tom Herbert. It heads past 16 or 17 bolts up a line of small edges using the arete. “Chris casually walked up to my four year 5.13a slab project and dispatched it with minimal effort while hanging the draws, hardly resting at any of the crucial rests,” said Tristan Bradford, who took the video below.
Comments / 0