Good morning! Elon Musk was in court yesterday with some interesting takes on what it means to be a CEO. Let’s take a closer look at what he said. Elon Musk, the un-CEO Elon Musk is CEO of Tesla, Twitter, SpaceX, and The Boring Company. But you shouldn’t think of him as a regular CEO, he told a Delaware court yesterday, as he took the stand to argue the case for his $56 billion Tesla compensation package as part of a shareholder lawsuit against him.

3 DAYS AGO