The Associated Press

Family says Egyptian hunger-striking activist drinking water

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s imprisoned hunger-striking activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah has started drinking water again, his family said Monday, in the first communication from the prominent dissident in over a week amid fears for his life. The announcement came in a letter the family received from Abdel-Fattah through the...
AFP

Jailed Egypt dissident's health 'deteriorated severely': family

Jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah's health has "deteriorated severely", his sister said Thursday after the first family visit since he ended a seven-month long hunger strike. "Alaa deteriorated severely in the past two weeks, but at least they got to see him, and he needed to see the family so much", she wrote.
The Independent

British-Egyptian activist has ‘deteriorated severely’ in Cairo prison

British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah has “deteriorated severely” over the past two weeks in jail, his sister has warned.Mona Seif said that some of their relatives have visited the writer, who had recently been on hunger strike at Wadi El Natrun prison in Cairo, and found the changes in his physical health to be “unsettling”.Mr Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade in jail and is currently serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating false news for retweeting a report in 2019 that another prisoner died in custody.News from the visit are unsettling, @alaa deteriorated severely...
France 24

Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah breaks hunger strike

The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah said Tuesday they received a letter from him saying he has ended his hunger strike. In a statement, the family said that Abdel-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for her monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday.
TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
France 24

'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal

The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
Elle

Iranian Court Sentences First Person To Death Over Protests Following Mahsa Amini’s Death

A court in Tehran, Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for allegedly taking part in nationwide anti-regime protests, state media reports. On Monday, a Revolutionary Court issued the death penalty for the defendant, whose name has not been released, for allegedly setting fire to a government facility. The BBC reports that the defendant was found guilty of ‘enmity against God’ (moharebeh), which carries the death sentence under Sharia law.
The Independent

Iran protests - latest: Supreme leader vows to retaliate after pilgrims massacre

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.“We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said, a day after the attack killed 15 people.Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters, whose nearly-six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced...

