How to Use a Plant as a Ward

By Diana Logan
 2 days ago

If the plant dies on you, you don't want the energy to rebound.

For magic practitioners , everything in nature becomes a possible tool to use in their work. Water can be imbued with intentions, crystals can act as protection, candle flame can assist in divination, and much more. For some, a powerful method for luck comes with the symbolic uses of plants, but this is not exclusive to a magical community. The use of particular plants in holidays, from fir trees and mistletoe at Christmas to palm fronds and lilies at Easter, are a similar sort of ritualistic use of particular plants.

In this video, a woman explains how she uses houseplants in her magic work , and how you can, too.

In the video, she takes you step by step through the process of using a living plant, rather than a spell jar, a bit of cut herbs, a crystal or similar for your magical work.

First, write your intentions down on a piece of paper. Be very specific. Make sure to include a release of the Earth upon completion, because if the plant dies, you don’t want anything bouncing back on you.

Burn the note, and place the ashes in a small bag marked with your personal sigil. Add various offerings or spell boosters such as the appropriate crystals, herbs, and even a cat whisker for a “boost.” Then, bury the ashes in the dirt with the plant roots. (You can also simply sprinkle the ashes and other offerings in the soil with plant.)

Finally, ask the plant for permission. She recommends using a fast growing, evergreen plant for extra potency. Water regularly (some people recommend moon water or, as this woman does, water mixed with a few drops of blood from your monthly cycle, if you menstruate.)

This all sounds very complex. I may just stick with a horseshoe over my door.

