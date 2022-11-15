ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tri-City Herald

Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Dolphins

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Browns defense had a rough afternoon during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals expect drastic trickle-down improvement after Monday’s news

The Cincinnati Bengals might return from the bye week significantly closer to full strength. That’s at least judging by Zac Taylor’s welcome-back press conference, where the return of a key starter was suggested to come as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals activated D.J....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Bengals surprise 2022 fan of the year

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their 2022 fan of the year. The team found a unique way to keep it a surprise for as long as they could. Superfan Phil Amrein was invited in for what he thought were just holiday promotions for the team. He put...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals starting punter Kevin Huber not hiding from recent slump, ‘It’s no secret to anybody’

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber isn’t sure what his role will be on Saturday against Pittsburgh. Huber, who holds the team record for most games played (216 and counting), knows his job is in jeopardy coming out of the bye week given his recent performance. He has the second lowest net punting average (37.4) in the league and that’s a notable number since his net punting average has only dipped below 40 yards once in the last 10 seasons.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Head coach Zac Taylor shares message to Bengals after bye

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes his team is in a great spot coming out of their bye week. He shared his message for the team with the second half of the season ahead. "We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and we really control our own destiny," Taylor told reporters. "We get an opportunity to play all of the teams that are in the mix, and if we take care of business, then we’re going to be in great shape."
CINCINNATI, OH
NFLDraftBible

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 10

As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.

