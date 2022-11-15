Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Related
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Browns defense had a rough afternoon during Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Bengals ‘optimistic’ about D.J. Reader’s return ahead of critical matchup against Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) cleared defensive tackle D.J. Reader to return to practice on Monday. Reader, 28, tore his MCL in two different places early in the season when the Bengals faced the Ravens on Oct. 11. It was a massive blow to Cincinnati’s defense when Reader went down. At...
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Cincinnati has a few ties to the latest football expansion product.
Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. transfers to Withrow High School
2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, has enrolled at Withrow High School.
atozsports.com
Bengals expect drastic trickle-down improvement after Monday’s news
The Cincinnati Bengals might return from the bye week significantly closer to full strength. That’s at least judging by Zac Taylor’s welcome-back press conference, where the return of a key starter was suggested to come as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals activated D.J....
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals surprise 2022 fan of the year
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced their 2022 fan of the year. The team found a unique way to keep it a surprise for as long as they could. Superfan Phil Amrein was invited in for what he thought were just holiday promotions for the team. He put...
Zac Taylor reveals Bengals contacted Larry Ogunjobi before he signed with Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t end up getting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi back this past offseason in free agency after his deal fell through with Chicago. But they apparently tried before he went to the Steelers. According to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, the team was 100 percent in contact...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Unbeaten Eagles hold No. 4 pick
The NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Bengals starting punter Kevin Huber not hiding from recent slump, ‘It’s no secret to anybody’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Longtime Bengals punter Kevin Huber isn’t sure what his role will be on Saturday against Pittsburgh. Huber, who holds the team record for most games played (216 and counting), knows his job is in jeopardy coming out of the bye week given his recent performance. He has the second lowest net punting average (37.4) in the league and that’s a notable number since his net punting average has only dipped below 40 yards once in the last 10 seasons.
Yardbarker
Head coach Zac Taylor shares message to Bengals after bye
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes his team is in a great spot coming out of their bye week. He shared his message for the team with the second half of the season ahead. "We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and we really control our own destiny," Taylor told reporters. "We get an opportunity to play all of the teams that are in the mix, and if we take care of business, then we’re going to be in great shape."
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 10
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
Bengals won't encounter Steelers DB William Jackson in Week 11
The Cincinnati Bengals won’t get a shot at former first-round pick William Jackson when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Jackson, Cincinnati’s 24th overall pick in 2016, demanded a trade out of Washington before the deadline and got his wish, getting shipped to Pittsburgh. Not long...
ng-sportingnews.com
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
Report: UC Guard to Miss Significant Time due to Injury
The guard was primed for a big final season in Clifton.
