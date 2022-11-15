Letter: The picking of nits

I thoroughly enjoy receiving both our local papers every week. I don't mind the occasional misspellings and grammatical errors I notice. That just adds to the nuances and character of small communities. Plus I live in a glass house regarding those issues. Most of us do.

However, I was taken aback a little finding both papers going back to the smaller King Crossword in favor of the larger Super Crossword.

Personally, I liked the Super Crossword better. What was doubly disappointing was the solution was for the Super not the King. Both errors were in both papers.

The late great Herb Caen of the S.F. Chronicle used to write about small things that bothered him that he termed "The Picking of Nits". This tiny complaint would fit into that category. Hope to see the Super Crossword and the solution in next week's papers.

Rick McNamer

Smith River