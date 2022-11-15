ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: What is going on?

Regarding Ms. Howard and the city council; She should be ashamed of herself, getting $125,000 and is nothing more than a petty thief. The council members and mayor who hired her and the council who, with appears to be no vetting of her background, are equally to be blamed. What a system that allowed this incident to happen.

And after three months you can't figure out what to do, doesn't anyone have any common sense? She should have been fired after her arrest, not put on paid vacation for months on end. And now the mayor wants to hire her back in a different titled position at a " highest rate possible." It appears most of the members of city hall are crazy and some have the audacity to run for other offices. It's no wonder our federal, state and local governments are in such a state of embarrassment, they're all incompetent..

Incidentally, you don't have a speeding problem in Brookings, you have an enforcement problem.

Nelson Sprague

Brookings

