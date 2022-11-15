Music of the West African kora comes to Gold Beach

Sean Gaskell will give a performance and educational demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire. The free performance will take place at Curry Public Library in Gold Beach on Thursday, November 17, at 5:30 p.m.

Gaskell first heard the kora performed live in his hometown of Olympia, Washington, in 2006. That performance by Kane Mathis, who would become his first teacher, inspired him to immerse himself in music of the kora and travel to its homeland in West Africa.

The kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as Griots, often called Jalis or Jelis.

Many songs tell stories of war, hardship, love, and loss all while presenting the history and fabric of Mande society, of which the instrument originates. Visits to Brikama, Gambia, provided Gaskell the opportunity to study the kora under the instruction of Moriba Kuyateh and his father, the late Malamini Jobarteh.

Gaskell has presented adult, youth, and family programs at over 350 libraries and a multitude of K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and assisted living facilities throughout the United States and Canada. He is currently based in Asheville, North Carolina.

For more information about the musician, visit www.seangaskell.com

For more information about the performance, please call 541-247-7246 or visit www.currypubliclibrary.org.