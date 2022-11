This article has been updated. The permit to use the WHS turf in the annual powderpuff game, has reportedly been canceled. The game is being carried out as a non-school sanctioned event, as administration recently upheld their 2021 decision to not sponsor it. Until recently, the game was set to take place at the Wayland High School turf. However, the individuals that booked the field have revoked their reservation.

WAYLAND, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO