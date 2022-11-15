ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal's parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years. One person was killed, two were wounded and voting stopped in...
TODAY.com

Nancy Pelosi steps down from leadership, passes torch to new generation of Dems

Nancy Pelosi, who led Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives for almost two decades, announced on Thursday that she will be stepping down from leadership. Her exit comes just weeks after her husband was assaulted inside their San Francisco home. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Nov. 18, 2022.
The Independent

Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU

A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer, Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after reports emerged that the government was considering the idea. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. But Mr Barclay, who campaigned for Brexit, was forced to concede that there have been “difficulties” with trade since the UK left the EU. The idea of a Swiss-style deal with the EU prompted fury among Tory Brexiteers.Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, said that if the reports were correct he...
TODAY.com

AG Garland appoints special counsel for Trump investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a new special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s probes into former President Trump. Career prosecutor Jack Smith is tasked with recommending whether Trump should be charged with federal crimes. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for TODAY.Nov. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com

North Korea tests new missile with enough range to reach the US

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday with enough range to reach the U.S. mainland. The Biden administration condemned the test and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee Americans’ safety. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Nov. 18, 2022.

