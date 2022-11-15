A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer, Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after reports emerged that the government was considering the idea. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. But Mr Barclay, who campaigned for Brexit, was forced to concede that there have been “difficulties” with trade since the UK left the EU. The idea of a Swiss-style deal with the EU prompted fury among Tory Brexiteers.Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, said that if the reports were correct he...

38 MINUTES AGO