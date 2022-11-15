Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam
Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: A closer look at Wisconsin’s election numbers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are one week removed from the 2022 midterm election. While some results nationally are still being tabulated, the numbers in Wisconsin show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers winning a second term and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson winning a third term -- the major races on the ticket splitting for the first time since 1998.
WSAW
Wisconsin senator receives first PIAW legislative excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin, a trade association representing thousands of independent insurance agents from across the state has announced the creation of a new award to recognize the accomplishments of Wisconsin legislators working to protect the insurance industry and prosperity of small businesses in Wisconsin.
fox47.com
Wisconsin DHS to cover 91% of nursing home cost for Medicaid members next year
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will increase Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes from 77% to 91% for the next fiscal year. According to DHS, demand for long-term care services will rise faster than the workforce will grow in the coming years. A significant amount of the increase will go toward wages and benefits, officials said.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: The left’s governor
MADISON — Gov, Tony Evers won a second term Tuesday, and promptly made clear why he is Wisconsin’s chief executive of the left. In his victory speech, the Democrat doubled down on his far left agenda that has only widened the Badger State’s deep political divide. “We’re...
WSAW
Wisconsin among top states in education according to new index
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - The Center for Education Reform, a leading policy and advocacy organization that has been spearheading efforts nationally to expand parental opportunities for involvement in their children’s education, has ranked Wisconsin fifth in the nation on its just-released 2022 Parent Power Index. The Index, which the...
cwbradio.com
Big Midterms Turnout in Wisconsin
(Robin Colbert, WRN/WIBA) Turnout was impressive for the midterms in Wisconsin. Nearly 57% of Wisconsin's eligible voters turned out for the midterm election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says that unofficial numbers show just over 56.7% of eligible voters cast ballots. That's higher than most previous midterms but not quite as...
CBS 58
Local political experts comparing Georgia election to Wisconsin's
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Locally in Wisconsin political experts are weighing in on the midterm results as well nearly a week after election day. Political science experts here say the closeness of this election on the national stage is very reflective of what's going on right here in Wisconsin. "I...
whbl.com
Are There Bears Out There?
Your chance of seeing a black bear in Sheboygan County is small but not zero, and the DNR would like to get a better idea of the exact numbers. That’s why they’re asking for the public’s help locating black bear dens across the state. The Department of...
wpr.org
A few small Wisconsin towns are rejecting federal coronavirus relief funding
Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin communities — the town of Wood...
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say.
wpr.org
As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance
As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
Northeast Wisconsin political party leaders respond to Trump's 2024 candidacy
NBC 26 spoke with political party offices around Northeast Wisconsin about Donald Trump's candidacy announcement on Tuesday night.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action
AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
royalpurplenews.com
Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!
With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin's split ticket decision, Paul Ryan calls Trump 'drag on our ticket'
MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker criticized former President Donald Trump and his team for not further investing in Tim Michels' campaign after endorsing Michels in the GOP primary for governor. "I would have liked to have seen in Wisconsin and elsewhere across the country candidates he endorsed,...
