Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Essence
Howard University MBAs Are Landing Six Figure Salaries At A Fraction Of The Cost Of PWIs
Howard University MBA students pay nearly one-third the annual cost of MBA tuition across top PWIs and earn comparable first-year salaries. With graduates including Toni Morrison, Thurgood Marshall, Taraji P. Henson, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Howard University continues to produce some of the best and brightest in government, literature, politics, and the arts.
4 Guiding Principles for Building and Deploying a Great PR Strategy
Attracting attention to your brand is one thing, but sustaining it over time while sticking to your brand story, is what PR strategy is all about.
Motley Fool
Is Appian About to Checkmate Its Top Rival?
Appian (APPN -0.95%) stock is down 54% this year as slowing growth, widening losses, and fears of a recession have all weighed on the low-code software company. However, the most important thing for investors to watch with the cloud stock may have nothing to do with its quarterly earnings reports. That's because Appian has been awarded a jury verdict of $2.06 billion in Virginia state court after it sued rival Pegasystems (PEGA -0.51%) for theft of trade secrets.
Black-owned Business Profile: Grady Baby Company & Apparel
You’ve heard the phrase “We Full,” when it comes to the city of Atlanta. The company behind the popular t-shirts and hoodies with that phrase on them has expanded what originated as an online business to the Atlanta Beltline. Grady Baby Company & Apparel gear is now available at one of the customized container stores […] The post Black-owned Business Profile: Grady Baby Company & Apparel appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
1 Monster Stock Growing Faster Than Amazon and Microsoft in This Key Area
DigitalOcean is valued at just $2.7 billion, yet it's challenging its trillion-dollar competitors.
An Online Marketplace for Fashion That Gets Personal
An online marketplace called Shoptrue launched on Tuesday. It’s driven by machine learning and meant to provide a more personalized shopping experience. According to the company, the Shoptrue platform displays about 2,000 fashion brands and provides a one-click, unified checkout experience. The platform aims to enable shoppers to share their preferred fashions and style point of view, either publicly or privately, and to seek out style ideas and product recommendations from stylists and influencers.
How a recession could be a huge opportunity for 'upstream' startups
The need to harden supply chains, combined with a suppressed investor appetite for consumer tech, could add up to big rounds for 'upstream' startups.
Naturade Announces New Hires in Sales, Ecommerce and Supply Chain
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Naturade made three new hires including Peter Hartman, its new Vice President of Sales, co-owners Kareem Cook and Claude Tellis announced. Mike Billing has also been hired as the Director of Supply Chain and Travis May has been hired as the Director of Ecommerce. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005909/en/ Naturade is available from several retailers including Target, Costco, Whole Foods and Amazon. (Photo: Business Wire)
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
Why You Need to Look at HR Data the Way You Look at Your Finances
People are a company's greatest asset, and it's time for HR departments to follow finance's lead in sharing key information with owners/managers.
theindustry.fashion
Burberry reveals new growth strategy in H1 results
Burberry has reported a 11% increase in revenue to £1.34 billion for the first half ending 1 October 2022. Adjusted operating profit was up 21% to £238 million, whilst adjusted operating profit margin increased 150 bps to 17.7%. The company opened or renovated 22 stores in the first...
Sostravel.com receives a research report by Arrowhead detailing a 2.76x potential upside in price
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences, and proprietary services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel and Flio apps, as well as through the platforms www.Sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, announces that today, Arrowhead, an Independent Research company based in New York, providing due diligence and valuation reports on selected listed companies, published a research report on Sostravel, with a Fair Share Valuation Bracket of 2.01 to 2.50 EUR, when the share price of the company (ticker BIT: SOS) trades at ~0.90 EUR, for a 2,760% potential appreciation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006003/en/ Sostravel App offers booking services, digital itineraries including flight and airport information, car renting, experiences, and insurance services. The company operates the Lost Luggage Concierge proprietary service and is expanding into telehealth services designed for travellers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
mytotalretail.com
Fashion’s Investment in First-Party Data
Data analytics has become an essential facet of retailer success. Proper data collection and alignment can offer retailers a number of benefits, such as making their inventory management more efficient, identifying opportunities to cut costs, and even helping them better target and engage with their customers. As tech giants such...
cxmtoday.com
Children’s Digital Privacy Act Could Market More Intrusive Age Verification Technologies
Governments and agencies have a duty to renew safeguarding measures that protect children online. The internet is flooded more than ever with content deemed inappropriate for younger audiences, thanks to the continuous advances of the World Wide Web. In September, The California Age Appropriate Design Code got passed into law...
ffnews.com
Insurtech pioneer Qover unveils embedded insurance orchestration technology
Tens of thousands of companies that would benefit from being able to offer their customers insurance will be able to do so from today. For too long, insurance products have been complicated and hard to understand, with small print that leaves you confused about what’s covered and claims processes that are hard to navigate. Trying to cover the entire insurance value chain at once has not been easy for businesses – there are simply too many complex components – and businesses struggle to sell policies.
Introducing the chief remote officer: Corporate America’s response to a hybrid workforce that’s here to stay
Companies still hold out hope the office will return to a pre-pandemic normal, but the introduction of the chief remote officer suggests otherwise.
privatebankerinternational.com
Investing platform baraka garners $20m investment
UAE-based commission-free investing platform baraka has secured an investment of $20m in its Series A round led by American venture capital fund Valar Ventures. The round, which was also joined by Knollwood, will enable baraka to secure new licenses in the region. The funding will be used by the company...
Nobul Tops Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 50™ Award Program as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Nobul Technologies ( www.nobul.com ), a consumer-centric real estate technology company and digital marketplace that connects home buyers and sellers with the right real estate agent to meet their needs, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005389/en/ Celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program recognizes Nobul as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
