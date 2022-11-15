Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Twitter offices temporarily shut down amid wave of resignations
A new wave of resignations hit Twitter Thursday after Elon Musk asked his employees to commit to an "extremely hardcore" work environment or leave. The future of the social media giant now hangs in the balance after a mass employee exodus. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Nov. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Are tech industry layoffs an indication of our economy's future?
Some of the U.S.’s biggest and best-known companies have recently announced sweeping layoffs, including Amazon and Meta. NBC’s Brian Chung reports in this week’s Sunday Focus on if the tech industry’s cutbacks are an indication of what’s to come for the U.S. economy.Nov. 20, 2022.
TODAY.com
Looking to save money this Black Friday? Try abandoning your cart
Black Friday is less than a week away. In order to help consumers get the most bang for their buck, NBC News senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen revealed all the helpful tips and tricks that people can use when they're shopping online. One helpful suggestion that Nguyen made was...
Sister, Sister! 30 Best Gifts That Your Sister Will Absolutely Love
There’s no one on Earth who knows your sister (or sisters) better than you do. After all, you know all her embarrassing childhood moments, have overcome countless silly fights together, and probably still share clothes and secrets to this day. Having said that, there’s no amount of closeness that can completely eradicate the sense of dread when it comes time to buy birthday or Christmas presents—even if they are for your sister from the same mister.
Comments / 1