Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
This company is showing no signs of slowing down, and is built for long-term growth.
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd
The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
Stock Market Today: Markets End an Up Month on a Down Note
Equities closed out an otherwise strong October in the red on Monday, as a rise in bond yields and declines in some big technology stocks weighed on the major indexes. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to finish at 32,733, while the broader S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,872. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.0% to close at 10,988.
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Investors cheering the CPI-fueled rally are set to run into the reality of an incoming recession as the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, BlackRock says
Investors feeling good about the latest stock rally will soon be confronted with the reality of a recession, BlackRock said. It pointed to the still-tight labor market, which will push the Fed to overtighten the economy. "Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft-landing by the Fed to be...
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist from Charles Schwab, explains her view on current stock market conditions.
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
Stocks Just Had Their Best Day in Over 2 Years. Here's What Investors Can Expect Next
Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since 2020 on Thursday. The S&P 500 jumped 5.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 7.4%. "After a huge October gain for stocks, November is living up to its bullish...
Stocks Higher, Walmart, Home Depot, Warren Buffett And FTX - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 15:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Retail Earnings, Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures moved higher Tuesday, while the dollar slipped against its global peers, as investors looked to consolidate last week's rally ahead of a series of tests of retail and consumer strength in the world's biggest economy.
What to Expect Next After Stocks' Best Day Since 2020
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since...
Investors should cash in gains from the recent stock surge because a recession looms if the Fed doesn't pivot, JPMorgan says
The stock market's rally since the October CPI report is an opportunity for investors to trim equity exposure, according to JPMorgan. The bank said despite the upside move in stocks, an economic recession remains a real possibility if the Fed doesn't pivot. "The disinflation wave could be much quicker and...
