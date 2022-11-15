ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Markets Insider

Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd

The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets End an Up Month on a Down Note

Equities closed out an otherwise strong October in the red on Monday, as a rise in bond yields and declines in some big technology stocks weighed on the major indexes. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to finish at 32,733, while the broader S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,872. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.0% to close at 10,988.
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
msn.com

Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
money.com

Stocks Just Had Their Best Day in Over 2 Years. Here's What Investors Can Expect Next

Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since 2020 on Thursday. The S&P 500 jumped 5.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 7.4%. "After a huge October gain for stocks, November is living up to its bullish...
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, Walmart, Home Depot, Warren Buffett And FTX - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 15:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Retail Earnings, Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures moved higher Tuesday, while the dollar slipped against its global peers, as investors looked to consolidate last week's rally ahead of a series of tests of retail and consumer strength in the world's biggest economy.
msn.com

What to Expect Next After Stocks' Best Day Since 2020

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since...

