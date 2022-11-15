Woman Makes Excellent Argument for Taking a Gap Year to Travel the World

When it comes to traveling, people have their own opinions about when the best time is to see the world. Some like to save for years and spend their retirements traveling all over, while others want to do it while they're young. And for some, that can mean taking a gap year after graduating high school or college to do it.

If you're looking for a sign to do the same, this TikTok video from @sarcar_ might be it! She shared footage of what happened when she decided to travel before diving into a traditional 9-5 job, and she has us convinced that it might be a great idea for those who have been bitten by the travel bug.

"After graduating I knew I wanted to travel the world with my best friends instead of settling down and working a 9-5 right away, so we made it happen," the OP explained in her video.

Cue so many clips of her and her BFFs living their best lives — which meant moments like drinking cocktails, visiting gorgeous beaches, dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower. This is the dream for so many of us who are itching to explore the world.

Not only does this look like a lot of fun, but taking that gap year can be a great decision. After starting your career, your travel options can get smaller and smaller, as you and your friends settle into your lives and have to consider things like relationships, big life expenses, children, and even annual PTO. That last year after graduating college might be the most freedom you'll have for awhile, so why not go for it?

Her commenters certainly seemed to agree, and it was full of people tagging their friends, asking them to have a similar adventure.

Travel is one of the best ways to embrace life fully and create memories and experiences you'll carry with you for the rest of your life. Why not just go for it?