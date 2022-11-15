Veterans’ Art Exhibition

Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness (DNACA) is pleased to present an exhibit by Veterans and their Family Members, now on display through January 12, 2023 at the Del Norte Courthouse. The exhibit features a variety of visual art mediums including watercolor, photography, and multi-media. The courthouse is located at 450 H St. in Crescent City, and is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays, except for state holidays. For more information, contact DNACA at 707-464-1336 or office@dnaca.net.

“A Seussified Christmas Carol”

Ellensburg Theater Company presents the “Seussified” rhyming version of “A Christmas Carol” by Peter Bloedel. The play is not actually written by Dr. Seuss, but you won’t want to miss this fast-paced take off on the classic Scrooge and company tale. This show runs December 2 - 18, with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. December 3 will be a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance only, with no evening performance. Admission is $15 adults, $8 for youth 16 and under. All matinees offer special free child admission, when accompanied by a parent. All performances are held at the Rogue Playhouse, 94196 W Moore St, Gold Beach.

Brookings Second Saturday Art Walk

A variety of art media will be featured at seven venues during the monthly Downtown Brookings Second Saturday Art Walk scheduled from 3 - 6 p.m. Saturday, November 12. Manley Art Center will have its opening reception for Pete Chasar’s show titled “Synergy and Serenity.” Chasar paints in a style that he calls graphic realism, who mostly paints outdoor scenes that affect him emotionally.

There will be an interview with the artist at 3:30 p.m. Music at the art center, at 433 Oak St., will be provided by Ken Dobberpuhl. Wine and appetizers will be served. Information about the arts association and gallery are available at www.manleyartcenter.com or 541-469-1807.

At 4:30 p.m. featured artists Rhonda Seymour and Randy Warren will be interviewed at Brian Scott Gallery, 515 Chetco Ave. Both are pottery artists, but each has a different style. Warren creates ceremonial jars, shields, and plaques while Seymour creates whimsical figures of people and animals. Musicians John and Dorothy Marshall will provide entertainment. Wine and appetizers will be served. For more information visit brianscottgallery.com or call 541-412-8687. At the Art Walk’s newest venue a. ell atelier, 702 Chetco Ave., the featured artist is Alyssa Babin with Fireheart Candles. Babin, a local artist, was inspired by her child Alex Fireheart to make the candles.

The candles are made with organic essential oils and local beeswax in handmade cement vessels with laser etched illustrations.

For more information, visit aellatelier.com or call 541-244-8033. Forecastle Books and Art Gallery presents a mixed media show called "Flights" featuring photography by Elisa Raney and paintings by lifelong artist Chelle Hanna. Both artists plan to be present during Art Walk to answer questions. Refreshments will be served. Forecastle Books and Gallery is at 553 Chetco Ave. For more information, call 541-813-2665. Kim's Garden Party at 301 Oak St. will feature artists Bev Mullis’s greeting card and animal art, and author and artist Rosemary Watson who penned and illustrated her book "Hummingbird Wisdom for Kids.” Featured musical guest is Rapp Brush, long-time musician and local favorite who regularly performs during Art Walks.

Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 541-412-7273. Susan Harding displays oil and watercolor paintings at Ambiance by the Sea, 530 Hemlock St. Harding painted the mermaid mural at the front of the store, which offers beach-themed gifts. Live music will be performed. Desserts will be served. For more information, call 541-254-4097. Whimsical Griffin at 615 Chetco Ave. continues to present works by 8-bit tile artist Dave Christie, also known as “The Working Mouse,” paintings by Lorrie Brooks, and celebrity portraiture by shop owner Vincent Chiantelli. For information, visit whimsicalgriffin.com or call 949-672-8645. The intent of the Second Saturday Art Walk is to promote the artists in the community. All events are free with no obligation to purchase merchandise.

"Something in the Air" Art Exhibit by John Barker

DNACA’s Art in Public Places program presents a photography exhibit by local artist John Barker, entitled "Something in the Air." This exhibit features photography with every subject in the air, or aviation oriented. The exhibit is on display through January 12, 2023, at the 2nd floor mezzanine of the CEC Airport, 1650 Dale Rupert Rd, Crescent City. The exhibit can be viewed during the airport terminal’s hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. weekdays, 6 - 10 a.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. Sundays. For more information, contact DNACA at 707-464-1336 or office@dnaca.net.

Brian Scott Gallery

This month the Brian Scott Gallery, located at 515 Chetco Ave., Brookings, will be featuring the works of two talented artists, Rhonda Seymour and Randy Warren. Rhonda is from Oahu, Hawaii, and studied ceramics in high school and Southern Oregon University. She creates whimsical figures, hand-formed in clay. Randy, a pottery artist, discovered the art of Raku and opened Thrown Stone Studios, a ceramics co-op in Ashland, Oregon and later opened Ashland Art Works, a cooperative of artists from all walks of life. Come by the Gallery and see Randy's beautiful Raku ceremonial jars and vessels and Rhonda's clay figures. The duo will also be featured at the Second Saturday Art Walk on November 12th, and the show is on display all month. You may also see their work in the Gallery on an ongoing basis.

For further information, please call the Gallery at 541-412-8687.

Children's Art Program - Watercolor Class

Teacher Michelle Holmberg teaches her students to make dashes, flashes, and splashes, using water plus color. Michelle will teach a variety of fun ways to make your children’s weirdest ideas happen on paper. The classes are held Tuesdays, from 3:30 - 5 p.m., through November 22, at the Manley Art Center, 433 Oak Street in Brookings. Fee: $35 per student (scholarships available), supplies included. To register, contact Sharon Guy at sigart573@gmail.com.

Fog and Fine Art Gallery

Located in Wright’s Custom Framing and Art Supply, 810 Chetco Ave. Brookings, the Gallery features 36 local artists in a variety of mediums and a classroom to inspire new and seasoned artists with workshops. Stop by and enjoy all that’s new in the Gallery, open from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on class offerings, painting demonstrations, and artists call 541-469-7900 or visit them on Facebook @WrightsCustomFraming.

Manley Art Center and Gallery

Manley Art Center at 433 Oak Street in Brookings, presents the exhibit “Synergy and Serenity” by artist Pete Chasar, now on display through December 3. There will be an opening reception for the exhibit on Saturday November 12, from 3 - 6 p.m. The Gallery is also displaying a variety of art created by Pelican Bay Arts Association members. Regular Gallery Hours are Tuesday - Saturday 11 - 4 p.m. For more information, call 541-469-1807 or visit www.manleyartcenter.com.

For community arts calendar listings, please visit www.dnaca.net. For inclusion in Arts Scene listings, items should be sent to the Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness (DNACA) at office@dnaca.net by Friday of each week