Pennsylvania State

Wolf admin recognizes family caregiver month | Five for the Weekend

Secretary Jen Smith with the Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined Human Services (DHS) and Aging (PDA) to highlight available resources for grandparents who are raising grandchildren and discuss the need for additional supports for these grandparents because of the overdose crisis (Commonwealth Media Service photo). Happy...
Pa. core samples to get new, $6M home

Core samples are stacked to the ceiling at the Pennsylvania Geological Survey headquarters in Middletown, Pa. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 (Capital-Star photo by Cassie Miller). Geological core samples from across the commonwealth will soon have a new home, state officials said this week. The Department of Conservation and Natural...
Residents sound off on how to use cannabis social equity fees

Kyle Schmidt, who works as a call center representative for Zen Leaf in Florida, helped shepherd customers into Zen Leaf's dispensary in Lawrenceville on April 21, 2022, the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo/New Jersey Monitor) Testimony gathered this week during three...
How to try to avoid catching COVID over the holidays

“Airports and airplanes are a place where people are coming from all over, and there’s a much higher risk of contracting a virus being in a closed space for a long period of time, independent of that air filtration system in the airport or on the plane,” said New Mexico Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race

Confetti takes over the scene as supporters celebrated Democrat Wes Moore's election as Maryland's first Black governor Tuesday. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. The good vibrations just kept coming for Maryland Democrats Friday, as final tallies of mail-in ballots showed them winning two hotly-contested state Senate elections and the race for Frederick County executive, among others.
Blueprint board continues work on $3.8 billion education plan, taking residents’ concerns into account

Isiah “Ike” Leggett gives opening remarks Nov. 17 during Blueprint for Maryland Future’s Accountability and Implementation Board meeting. Leggett serves as the board chair. Screenshot. Members of a Maryland body created to oversee the state’s $3.8 billion massive education reform draft plan want to assure residents, educators...
Louisiana’s rural healthcare anemic for minorities, poor, elderly

Some 1.2 million residents in Louisiana live in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited. Most are minorities, elderly and poor. (Canva image) Karen Wyble kept a promise that she made to the mother of a young sickle cell patient when she testified Thursday before a legislative committee. The woman’s daughter had refused to go to a hospital emergency department to address her severe pain because of the treatment she had received previously.
Ohio Republicans launch effort to make citizen-led amendments harder to pass for voters

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) Lawmakers raised two ideas Thursday with massive implications for Ohio voters. One is an initiative requiring citizen-led constitutional amendments gain...
Study committees are study in pointlessness (and aren’t free)

A housing task force meeting on Oct. 27, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A recent prosecutorial oversight committee could be the poster child for why Indiana doesn’t need Legislative Interim Study Committees. The group held one meeting. It lasted one hour. No member of the public testified....
State’s school libraries to reap record payout from public lands investments

Flanked by State Superintendent Jill Underly, at left, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announces a record $52 million distribution of earnings from the Common School Fund to Wisconsin school libraries at a news conference in the Capitol Thursday. (Wisconsin Examiner photo) Wisconsin public school libraries will share in $52 million next...
If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns

A photo of one of the mailers that the Idaho Attorney General's office says is a scam. (Courtesy of Ada County) Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.
Another try at getting rid of same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines

• A special counsel appointed by the Virginia attorney general’s office will lead an outside review of how the University of Virginia handled Sunday’s shooting that killed three football players.—Washington Post. • The attorney for a family of one of the shooting victims is raising questions about...
How Wisconsin steered federal pandemic relief to support small business

Gov. Tony Evers announcing state Workforce Innovation Grants in Eau Claire in December 2021. The grants are among more than $1 billion given to support individual business and economic development from Wisconsin's share of federal pandemic relief funds. (Photo courtesey of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire) When COVID-19 hit Wisconsin in...
Here are suggested priorities focused on rural Alaska for the next governor’s administration

The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney) As the governor’s race settles, showing Gov. Mike Dunleavy was likely reelected, here are suggested priorities for the upcoming four-year term, focused on rural Alaska. Because his administration has been established the past four years, these suggestions should be low-hanging fruit, while also nudging fiscal and community engagement policies in a more fruitful direction. These views are my own and not on behalf of any association, affiliation or employer.
A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner takes questions from reporters after a press conference in Harrisburg on Friday, 10/21/22. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish) When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.”. Although the historic measure passed...
