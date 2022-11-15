Families searching for missing relatives gather outside the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) Nearly 200 Indigenous people are missing in New Mexico. Probably more, one Navajo lawmaker says. And the state tasked the Attorney General’s Office this year with working in partnership with sovereign nations on cases of missing Indigenous people. But a deputy director for the AG’s Office said they can’t do much more without additional state funding.

