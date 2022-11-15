ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Republicans launch effort to make citizen-led amendments harder to pass for voters

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) Lawmakers raised two ideas Thursday with massive implications for Ohio voters. One is an initiative requiring citizen-led constitutional amendments gain...
Moore transition team names policy leaders, adds to steering committee

Democrat Aruna Miller, who will be the first immigrant and woman of color to serve as Maryland's lieutenant governor, celebrates on election night. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller (D), the head of the transition team for Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D), announced Thursday that the transition effort...
5 new regents to enter chancellor-less, budget-bruised higher ed system

NSHE has had three different chancellors in five years. The most recent chancellor left with a $610,000 buyout after just 19 months in the role. (Nevada Current file photo) This year’s elections brought five new regents to Nevada’s higher education ecosystem. When the newly elected are seated, they will have no shortage of issues to address, including finding a permanent chancellor and restoring pandemic budget cuts.
State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs

The New Jersey Law Revision Commission will weigh whether people who operate bicycles, electric bikes and scooters, and other similar transport should face criminal penalties, as people who drive motor vehicles drunk do. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) A state commission will consider whether New Jerseyans who ride bicycles, electric...
Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race

Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.
New Mexico AG’s Office says it needs more funding to investigate missing Indigenous people

Families searching for missing relatives gather outside the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) Nearly 200 Indigenous people are missing in New Mexico. Probably more, one Navajo lawmaker says. And the state tasked the Attorney General’s Office this year with working in partnership with sovereign nations on cases of missing Indigenous people. But a deputy director for the AG’s Office said they can’t do much more without additional state funding.
Oregon Health Authority director, behavioral health director are stepping down

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen is stepping down. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Health Authority’s director, Patrick Allen, told the agency on Thursday morning that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. Hours later, he said that Steve Allen, the...
Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous

Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week.
How Wisconsin steered federal pandemic relief to support small business

Gov. Tony Evers announcing state Workforce Innovation Grants in Eau Claire in December 2021. The grants are among more than $1 billion given to support individual business and economic development from Wisconsin's share of federal pandemic relief funds. (Photo courtesey of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire) When COVID-19 hit Wisconsin in...
Advocates try again to increase Indiana’s cigarette tax

Indiana doesn't adequately fund tobacco cessation efforts but could overcome that difference by increasing cigarette taxes, including e-cigarettes. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) With the 2023 legislative session around the corner, health advocates continue to push the General Assembly to do more to reduce Indiana’s smoking rate, which costs the state $3.4 billion in healthcare costs annually, by increasing the cigarette tax.
New Maine GOP legislative leaders have anti-worker records despite efforts to rebrand party

New Republican House leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (left) and new Senate GOP leader Trey Stewart (right) | Photos via Facebook. After being selected as the next leader of the Maine House Republicans earlier this week, Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor claimed to reporters that the GOP is “the party of family values and workers.”
Indiana education department prepares to launch new data dashboard

Indiana education officials will soon launch a new school performance dashboard. (Demo image from the Indiana Department of Education) Indiana education officials are weeks away from launching a new online dashboard that seeks to increase transparency around school performance data. The new Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (GPS) is expected...
Elections bring more diversity to Iowa Legislature

People of color, Iowans who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, and those adhering to a non-Christian faith tradition will hold a record number of seats in the Iowa Legislature next year. Racial and ethnic diversity. Just four years ago, four Black representatives in the 100-member House were the...
Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion

An abandoned oil well pipe stands in the Allegheny National Forest near Marienville, Pennsylvania (Photo: Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Capital & Main). This week marks the first anniversary of when Sierra Club and partners Clean Air Council, Earthworks, Mountain Watershed Association, PennFuture, and Protect Penn-Trafford had two rule-making petitions to raise bond amounts for conventional and unconventional wells accepted for study by Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board (EQB).
What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta

Construction workers and labor activists march through downtown Minneapolis to call on developers to improve labor standards and agree to independent monitoring on June 16, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. In his victory speech on election night, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged his union backers and the legacy that’s in...
