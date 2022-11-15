Read full article on original website
Ohio Republicans launch effort to make citizen-led amendments harder to pass for voters
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) Lawmakers raised two ideas Thursday with massive implications for Ohio voters. One is an initiative requiring citizen-led constitutional amendments gain...
Legal expert, voter advocates slam Ohio GOP plan to make citizen ballot initiatives harder to pass
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio Republicans introduced a new resolution Thursday...
Moore transition team names policy leaders, adds to steering committee
Democrat Aruna Miller, who will be the first immigrant and woman of color to serve as Maryland's lieutenant governor, celebrates on election night. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller (D), the head of the transition team for Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D), announced Thursday that the transition effort...
5 new regents to enter chancellor-less, budget-bruised higher ed system
NSHE has had three different chancellors in five years. The most recent chancellor left with a $610,000 buyout after just 19 months in the role. (Nevada Current file photo) This year’s elections brought five new regents to Nevada’s higher education ecosystem. When the newly elected are seated, they will have no shortage of issues to address, including finding a permanent chancellor and restoring pandemic budget cuts.
146 Arizona voters’ ballots remain in limbo after Election Day printer problems
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. After widespread printer problems in Maricopa County on Election Day, the ballots of 146 county voters are in limbo, and potentially will not be counted. The 146...
David Hecker: After the election, let’s celebrate, analyze and build a better Michigan
Last week’s election results were astounding. For the first time in my 39 years in Michigan, stalwart allies of public education and working people are the majority in both the Michigan Senate and House and Gretchen Whitmer will be our governor for four more years. Moreover, Secretary of State...
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s election as governor — along with the distinct possibility that his fellow Democrats will take control of the state’s House of Representatives away from Republicans — could ultimately mean that the state will invest more money in education. A change in...
State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs
The New Jersey Law Revision Commission will weigh whether people who operate bicycles, electric bikes and scooters, and other similar transport should face criminal penalties, as people who drive motor vehicles drunk do. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) A state commission will consider whether New Jerseyans who ride bicycles, electric...
Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race
Abe Hamadeh at a 2022 Republican rally in Prescott on Nov. 7, 2022. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.
New Mexico AG’s Office says it needs more funding to investigate missing Indigenous people
Families searching for missing relatives gather outside the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) Nearly 200 Indigenous people are missing in New Mexico. Probably more, one Navajo lawmaker says. And the state tasked the Attorney General’s Office this year with working in partnership with sovereign nations on cases of missing Indigenous people. But a deputy director for the AG’s Office said they can’t do much more without additional state funding.
Oregon Health Authority director, behavioral health director are stepping down
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen is stepping down. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Health Authority’s director, Patrick Allen, told the agency on Thursday morning that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. Hours later, he said that Steve Allen, the...
Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous
Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week.
How Wisconsin steered federal pandemic relief to support small business
Gov. Tony Evers announcing state Workforce Innovation Grants in Eau Claire in December 2021. The grants are among more than $1 billion given to support individual business and economic development from Wisconsin's share of federal pandemic relief funds. (Photo courtesey of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire) When COVID-19 hit Wisconsin in...
Advocates try again to increase Indiana’s cigarette tax
Indiana doesn't adequately fund tobacco cessation efforts but could overcome that difference by increasing cigarette taxes, including e-cigarettes. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) With the 2023 legislative session around the corner, health advocates continue to push the General Assembly to do more to reduce Indiana’s smoking rate, which costs the state $3.4 billion in healthcare costs annually, by increasing the cigarette tax.
New Maine GOP legislative leaders have anti-worker records despite efforts to rebrand party
New Republican House leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (left) and new Senate GOP leader Trey Stewart (right) | Photos via Facebook. After being selected as the next leader of the Maine House Republicans earlier this week, Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor claimed to reporters that the GOP is “the party of family values and workers.”
Indiana education department prepares to launch new data dashboard
Indiana education officials will soon launch a new school performance dashboard. (Demo image from the Indiana Department of Education) Indiana education officials are weeks away from launching a new online dashboard that seeks to increase transparency around school performance data. The new Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (GPS) is expected...
Elections bring more diversity to Iowa Legislature
People of color, Iowans who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, and those adhering to a non-Christian faith tradition will hold a record number of seats in the Iowa Legislature next year. Racial and ethnic diversity. Just four years ago, four Black representatives in the 100-member House were the...
Law enforcement opposes rules banning cops from being involved in extremist groups
The law enforcement lobby showed up Tuesday to oppose new rules proposed by the state’s police licensing board‚ including banning law enforcement officers from being involved in hate, extremist or white supremacist groups — because they said the wording is too vague. The Peace Officer Standards and...
Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion
An abandoned oil well pipe stands in the Allegheny National Forest near Marienville, Pennsylvania (Photo: Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Capital & Main). This week marks the first anniversary of when Sierra Club and partners Clean Air Council, Earthworks, Mountain Watershed Association, PennFuture, and Protect Penn-Trafford had two rule-making petitions to raise bond amounts for conventional and unconventional wells accepted for study by Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board (EQB).
What labor unions want from a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party trifecta
Construction workers and labor activists march through downtown Minneapolis to call on developers to improve labor standards and agree to independent monitoring on June 16, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. In his victory speech on election night, Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged his union backers and the legacy that’s in...
