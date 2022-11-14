Milwaukee County adopted its 2023 budget, which passed the board of supervisors by a 15-3 vote last Thursday. During public listening sessions in early November, residents spoke out against budget cuts across several departments with some services in danger of being entirely eliminated. While some of those programs were saved by subsequent budget amendments, other harm reduction and human needs programs didn’t escape the chopping block.

