Sioux Falls, SD

Pondering options, Md. lawmakers learn that taxation on cannabis varies from state to state

The Maryland House of Delegates’ Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup holds a briefing Nov. 15 to review how other states tax cannabis. Screenshot. Although Maryland voters last week overwhelmingly approved allowing adults 21 and older to use marijuana for recreational use, state lawmakers must still put measures in place for cannabis to become officially legal in July.
MARYLAND STATE
Jeopardy champion Ohioan, others testify against anti-LGBTQ health care bill

Amy Schneider, Dayton native and Jeopardy! champion, leaves the Ohio House Families, Aging and Human Services Committee after testifying against House Bill 454. Schneider, who is a trans woman, said the bill would be "tragic" for Ohio children. Photo: Susan Tebben, OCJ. A packed and stuffy Families, Aging and Human...
Backlog prompts proposals to change occupational licensing, but not to add resources

Members of the state Legislature's Study Committee on Occupatonal Licenses listen to testimony at a hearing Tuesday. (Wisconsin Examiner photo) State lawmakers are considering a dozen potential bills to overhaul portions of Wisconsin’s occupational licensing process — a response to reports of lengthy delays at the agency responsible for credentialing thousands of professionals from barbers to medical doctors.
WISCONSIN STATE
Advocates try again to increase Indiana’s cigarette tax

Indiana doesn't adequately fund tobacco cessation efforts but could overcome that difference by increasing cigarette taxes, including e-cigarettes. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) With the 2023 legislative session around the corner, health advocates continue to push the General Assembly to do more to reduce Indiana’s smoking rate, which costs the state $3.4 billion in healthcare costs annually, by increasing the cigarette tax.
INDIANA STATE
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule

Evening rush hour traffic on I-66 westbound, as seen from eastbound lanes near Centreville, Virginia. (Creative Commons/Flickr) Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by...
VIRGINIA STATE
N.M. public defenders beg lawmakers for funding as workloads grow heavier

A child dances during a tour inside the Roundhouse on Dec. 8. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s public defenders say they have too many clients and nowhere near enough attorneys to represent them. Without more funding from state lawmakers, they say people accused of crimes are losing out on their constitutional rights to adequate defense and due process.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Report finds hospital charity care declined, medical debt rose in 2021

Hospital charity care declined in 2021 while medical debt increased, according to figures from a hospital trade association. A Wisconsin Hospital Association executive says hospitals are already trying their best to provide relief for patients who can’t afford their health care bills. An advocacy group for low- and moderate-income patients, however, argues that hospitals could do much more.
WISCONSIN STATE
Elections bring more diversity to Iowa Legislature

People of color, Iowans who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, and those adhering to a non-Christian faith tradition will hold a record number of seats in the Iowa Legislature next year. Racial and ethnic diversity. Just four years ago, four Black representatives in the 100-member House were the...
IOWA STATE
‘Family glitch’ fix makes thousands of Granite Staters newly qualified for cheaper insurance

The "family glitch" fix is one of three significant changes to the federal subsidized health plans. (Getty Images) The “open enrollment” window to buy subsidized health care from the federal government opened Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15. Here’s the bigger news: A fix of the so-called “family glitch” means thousands more people may now qualify for cheaper insurance – but not know it.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his stop in N.M.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said tribal roads have been historically underfunded in America, and the way to correct this is through strong partnerships and dialogue during a visit to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Gino Guttierez for Source NM) Tribal...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Minnesota solar installers say it still takes too long to connect to Xcel’s grid

The process for connecting solar arrays to Xcel Energy’s grid continues to frustrate installers in Minnesota despite recent changes meant to reduce delays. “I’m still hearing about it from our members a lot,” Logan O’Grady, executive director of the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association, said of the wait times companies face before interconnection approvals. “It’s still bad.”
MINNESOTA STATE
New Maine GOP legislative leaders have anti-worker records despite efforts to rebrand party

New Republican House leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (left) and new Senate GOP leader Trey Stewart (right) | Photos via Facebook. After being selected as the next leader of the Maine House Republicans earlier this week, Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor claimed to reporters that the GOP is “the party of family values and workers.”
New report says rural Indiana needs more investment to ensure economic stability, growth

Indiana policymakers and lawmakers need to invest more in rural Indiana, according to a new report from the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute. (Image of Aurora, Indiana, courtesy of Visit Indiana) Rural Hoosiers “desperately” need state leaders and lawmakers to make greater investments in Indiana’s lesser-populated regions, especially as the...
INDIANA STATE

