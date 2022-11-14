Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Pondering options, Md. lawmakers learn that taxation on cannabis varies from state to state
The Maryland House of Delegates’ Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup holds a briefing Nov. 15 to review how other states tax cannabis. Screenshot. Although Maryland voters last week overwhelmingly approved allowing adults 21 and older to use marijuana for recreational use, state lawmakers must still put measures in place for cannabis to become officially legal in July.
newsfromthestates.com
Jeopardy champion Ohioan, others testify against anti-LGBTQ health care bill
Amy Schneider, Dayton native and Jeopardy! champion, leaves the Ohio House Families, Aging and Human Services Committee after testifying against House Bill 454. Schneider, who is a trans woman, said the bill would be "tragic" for Ohio children. Photo: Susan Tebben, OCJ. A packed and stuffy Families, Aging and Human...
newsfromthestates.com
Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children
Dakota Hommes, an executive board member of the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United union, speaks at a Columbia news conference opposing new rules from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on minors' access to library offerings (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She...
newsfromthestates.com
Backlog prompts proposals to change occupational licensing, but not to add resources
Members of the state Legislature's Study Committee on Occupatonal Licenses listen to testimony at a hearing Tuesday. (Wisconsin Examiner photo) State lawmakers are considering a dozen potential bills to overhaul portions of Wisconsin’s occupational licensing process — a response to reports of lengthy delays at the agency responsible for credentialing thousands of professionals from barbers to medical doctors.
newsfromthestates.com
Advocates try again to increase Indiana’s cigarette tax
Indiana doesn't adequately fund tobacco cessation efforts but could overcome that difference by increasing cigarette taxes, including e-cigarettes. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) With the 2023 legislative session around the corner, health advocates continue to push the General Assembly to do more to reduce Indiana’s smoking rate, which costs the state $3.4 billion in healthcare costs annually, by increasing the cigarette tax.
newsfromthestates.com
Virginia joins brief supporting challenge of vehicle emissions rule
Evening rush hour traffic on I-66 westbound, as seen from eastbound lanes near Centreville, Virginia. (Creative Commons/Flickr) Virginia joined in on a brief in support of a multi-state lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over a proposed new rule for greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles. The brief, led by...
newsfromthestates.com
N.M. public defenders beg lawmakers for funding as workloads grow heavier
A child dances during a tour inside the Roundhouse on Dec. 8. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) New Mexico’s public defenders say they have too many clients and nowhere near enough attorneys to represent them. Without more funding from state lawmakers, they say people accused of crimes are losing out on their constitutional rights to adequate defense and due process.
newsfromthestates.com
Report finds hospital charity care declined, medical debt rose in 2021
Hospital charity care declined in 2021 while medical debt increased, according to figures from a hospital trade association. A Wisconsin Hospital Association executive says hospitals are already trying their best to provide relief for patients who can’t afford their health care bills. An advocacy group for low- and moderate-income patients, however, argues that hospitals could do much more.
newsfromthestates.com
Law enforcement opposes rules banning cops from being involved in extremist groups
The law enforcement lobby showed up Tuesday to oppose new rules proposed by the state’s police licensing board‚ including banning law enforcement officers from being involved in hate, extremist or white supremacist groups — because they said the wording is too vague. The Peace Officer Standards and...
newsfromthestates.com
Mana Abdi on historic election: ‘The want to make our community better is within reach for all of us’
Two Democrats who made history last week by becoming the first Somali-Americans to win seats in the state legislature say they are ready to get to work to address significant issues in Maine, such as the affordable housing crisis. In House District 95 (based in Lewiston), 26-year-old Mana Abdi was...
newsfromthestates.com
Elections bring more diversity to Iowa Legislature
People of color, Iowans who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, and those adhering to a non-Christian faith tradition will hold a record number of seats in the Iowa Legislature next year. Racial and ethnic diversity. Just four years ago, four Black representatives in the 100-member House were the...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Family glitch’ fix makes thousands of Granite Staters newly qualified for cheaper insurance
The "family glitch" fix is one of three significant changes to the federal subsidized health plans. (Getty Images) The “open enrollment” window to buy subsidized health care from the federal government opened Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15. Here’s the bigger news: A fix of the so-called “family glitch” means thousands more people may now qualify for cheaper insurance – but not know it.
newsfromthestates.com
Budget analyst: ‘Days of miracle and wonder’ have bolstered state’s fiscal standing
Maryland is well-equipped to survive a mild recession, fiscal analysts told state lawmakers Tuesday — thanks in part to all the federal largesse that has come the state’s way in recent years. The General Assembly’s Spending Affordability Committee and other fiscal panels held an online budget briefing Tuesday,...
newsfromthestates.com
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his stop in N.M.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said tribal roads have been historically underfunded in America, and the way to correct this is through strong partnerships and dialogue during a visit to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Gino Guttierez for Source NM) Tribal...
newsfromthestates.com
Nessel announces $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
Customers come and go from a Walmart in Landover Hills, Md. | Danielle E. Gaines, Maryland Matters. A settlement has been reached between Walmart and the states resolving allegations that the company’s failure to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores contributed to the opioid addiction crisis.
newsfromthestates.com
David Hecker: After the election, let’s celebrate, analyze and build a better Michigan
Last week’s election results were astounding. For the first time in my 39 years in Michigan, stalwart allies of public education and working people are the majority in both the Michigan Senate and House and Gretchen Whitmer will be our governor for four more years. Moreover, Secretary of State...
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota solar installers say it still takes too long to connect to Xcel’s grid
The process for connecting solar arrays to Xcel Energy’s grid continues to frustrate installers in Minnesota despite recent changes meant to reduce delays. “I’m still hearing about it from our members a lot,” Logan O’Grady, executive director of the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association, said of the wait times companies face before interconnection approvals. “It’s still bad.”
newsfromthestates.com
Here’s how Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro can successfully engage with Pa.’s Latino community | Opinion
Gov.-Elect Shapiro, you have demonstrated a great commitment to Pennsylvania through your hard-fought campaign and now is the time for all constituents to unify in support of the aligned vision of creating a strong and healthy Commonwealth. I may be just one voice among the Latino population in Pennsylvania, but...
newsfromthestates.com
New Maine GOP legislative leaders have anti-worker records despite efforts to rebrand party
New Republican House leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (left) and new Senate GOP leader Trey Stewart (right) | Photos via Facebook. After being selected as the next leader of the Maine House Republicans earlier this week, Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor claimed to reporters that the GOP is “the party of family values and workers.”
newsfromthestates.com
New report says rural Indiana needs more investment to ensure economic stability, growth
Indiana policymakers and lawmakers need to invest more in rural Indiana, according to a new report from the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute. (Image of Aurora, Indiana, courtesy of Visit Indiana) Rural Hoosiers “desperately” need state leaders and lawmakers to make greater investments in Indiana’s lesser-populated regions, especially as the...
Comments / 0