ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'Bluey' leaves the TV screen and tumbles out live on stage

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039yoL_0jBZEzzx00

One of Australia's hottest exports is doing a walkabout through America.

The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular animated children’s TV show “Bluey” starts a multi-state tour this month.

“It’s the one time you really get to share the show with an audience. It doesn’t just disappear onto the screen,” says the show’s creator Joe Brumm who provided a new script for the theatrical event. “I hope America enjoys it.”

The Brisbane-produced “Bluey,” which centers on an eponymous 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, her sister, Bingo, and their parents, Chilli and Bandit, has in just a few years grown into a worldwide phenomenon.

The show has been praised for its ability to speak honestly about parenting and childhood, with realistic dialogue and creative games. It won an International Emmy Kids Award for best preschool program.

It was up to Brumm to turn his seven-minute animated TV show into a 56-minute stage performance and hand it over to a director, actors and the creative team, something that was a tad jarring.

“It was the first big ‘Bluey’ story I’d written that I didn’t have control over the end result,” he says. “That was a big adjustment to just to bring it out of animation time and into real time.”

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show,” with new music by “Bluey” composer Joff Bush, is a story about sisters, inspired by Brumm watching his oldest daughter getting fed up with her younger sister copying her all the time and wanting to remain unique.

“As with any ‘Bluey’ episode, what we have happening with the kids is reflected back to the adults. So we find out that mom and her sister are going through their thing as well,” he says.

The creative team decided on child-sized puppets to bring the characters to life, with each manipulated by one of two puppeteers who are fully visible.

“You have to show them,” says director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “You can’t show them a kind of more abstracted version or adults actors playing dogs. So that’s why we really leaned into the form of puppetry,”

It took Brumm a minute to wrap his head around it, initially worried the audience would just look at the humans. He was convinced the right decision was made when he saw it live.

“Sure enough, within literally 30 seconds of that first performance, I completely tuned the human actors out,” he says, laughing. “So, yeah, it was a journey for me to just hand over that level of control over to the play people. But I think they did brilliantly.”

The tour visits New York City on Friday and goes to Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, upstate New York, Missouri, Texas, Iowa, Wisconsin, Arizona, California, Washington, Utah, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Washington, D.C.

“We’ve actually added a little more of a tone of participation,” says Myers. “It keeps moving and it’s really dynamic, but it’s also got heart and it’s got got meaning as well, like ‘Bluey’ itself.”

The show made its debut in Australia and was performed 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

Myers thinks the theatrical show has captured what the animated show does, which is celebrate the little moments in a young family, like learning to use a water fountain or making friends.

“I think the magic for me is that it’s a very contemporary family that’s depicted,” she says. “Sometimes stuff for children feels a little bit nostalgic or something like that. I feel like it really captures the world that a lot of people live in.”

Brumm says his inspiration is always watching his children navigate the world, listening as their imagination soars. He marvels that they hardly ever need props and that what emerges is usually a "shared bizarreness."

“When they’re playing these games, they’re usually trying to recreate the adult world, but they don’t know enough about it to get 100% right. And so what ends up for the parents is a really funny environment .”

———

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet

A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
The Guardian

‘Our little $7,000 dog’: inside Australia’s oodle boom

“Look at them, they’re like a box of assorted chocolates,” my friend Rachel sometimes says when we’re out walking. Her Iggy, bouncy and swarthy as a fine dark chocolate. Fran’s tubby, tiny Frankie, fair as a white chocolate truffle. My mocha-toned Lola, prancing and skittish. We gush a bit. “Look at them,” we say, “so cute!”
Upworthy

Baby elephant steals the spotlight by tickling journalist who was filming a report

Stories of animals interrupting live TV are shockingly common. While watching these adorable animals interact with humans is fun, it is a test for TV reporters to keep their calm. A Kenyan reporter struggled to keep his calm when he was interrupted by a baby elephant, reports 9 News. Journalist Alvin Kaunda was reporting from an elephant orphanage, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Nairobi, southern Kenya and he felt a tap on his shoulder. He was talking about how human actions are destroying the balance of the ecosystem. He said in the viral recording, "With the rise in drought cases, it is up to us to be guardians of our natural world." The curious baby can be seen caressing the reporter's head with its trunk. The reporter tries hard to concentrate and continues, "to save our wild species and a provide home."
iheart.com

This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey

An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
CALIFORNIA, MO
ABC News

ABC News

907K+
Followers
192K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy