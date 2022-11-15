ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State’s school libraries to reap record payout from public lands investments

Flanked by State Superintendent Jill Underly, at left, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announces a record $52 million distribution of earnings from the Common School Fund to Wisconsin school libraries at a news conference in the Capitol Thursday. (Wisconsin Examiner photo) Wisconsin public school libraries will share in $52 million next...
WISCONSIN STATE
Louisiana’s rural healthcare anemic for minorities, poor, elderly

Some 1.2 million residents in Louisiana live in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited. Most are minorities, elderly and poor. (Canva image) Karen Wyble kept a promise that she made to the mother of a young sickle cell patient when she testified Thursday before a legislative committee. The woman’s daughter had refused to go to a hospital emergency department to address her severe pain because of the treatment she had received previously.
LOUISIANA STATE
Oregon Health Authority director, behavioral health director are stepping down

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen is stepping down. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) The Oregon Health Authority’s director, Patrick Allen, told the agency on Thursday morning that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. Hours later, he said that Steve Allen, the...
OREGON STATE
Wolf admin recognizes family caregiver month | Five for the Weekend

Secretary Jen Smith with the Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined Human Services (DHS) and Aging (PDA) to highlight available resources for grandparents who are raising grandchildren and discuss the need for additional supports for these grandparents because of the overdose crisis (Commonwealth Media Service photo). Happy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Blueprint board continues work on $3.8 billion education plan, taking residents’ concerns into account

Isiah “Ike” Leggett gives opening remarks Nov. 17 during Blueprint for Maryland Future’s Accountability and Implementation Board meeting. Leggett serves as the board chair. Screenshot. Members of a Maryland body created to oversee the state’s $3.8 billion massive education reform draft plan want to assure residents, educators...
MARYLAND STATE
If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns

A photo of one of the mailers that the Idaho Attorney General's office says is a scam. (Courtesy of Ada County) Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.
ADA COUNTY, ID
How Wisconsin steered federal pandemic relief to support small business

Gov. Tony Evers announcing state Workforce Innovation Grants in Eau Claire in December 2021. The grants are among more than $1 billion given to support individual business and economic development from Wisconsin's share of federal pandemic relief funds. (Photo courtesey of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire) When COVID-19 hit Wisconsin in...
WISCONSIN STATE
DHS officials warn about respiratory illness rates, urge vaccinations

BOWIE, MARYLAND - MARCH 25: Nurses draw vaccine doses from a vial as Maryland residents receive their second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Cameron Grove Community Center. The vaccinations were provided by Prince George's County's Mobile Units. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Wisconsin Department of Health Services...
WISCONSIN STATE
Here are suggested priorities focused on rural Alaska for the next governor’s administration

The Alaska State Capitol on April 22, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney) As the governor’s race settles, showing Gov. Mike Dunleavy was likely reelected, here are suggested priorities for the upcoming four-year term, focused on rural Alaska. Because his administration has been established the past four years, these suggestions should be low-hanging fruit, while also nudging fiscal and community engagement policies in a more fruitful direction. These views are my own and not on behalf of any association, affiliation or employer.
ALASKA STATE
Study committees are study in pointlessness (and aren’t free)

A housing task force meeting on Oct. 27, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A recent prosecutorial oversight committee could be the poster child for why Indiana doesn’t need Legislative Interim Study Committees. The group held one meeting. It lasted one hour. No member of the public testified....
INDIANA STATE
State House candidate requests recount in Arkansas Delta district

This story was updated at 6:58 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022, with comments from Dexter Miller. Votes in the Arkansas House District 62 election will be recounted at Democratic candidate Dexter Miller’s request, adding another responsibility to the Phillips County Election Commission while it has been struggling to send the county’s results to the state.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, AR
New Mexico AG’s Office says it needs more funding to investigate missing Indigenous people

Families searching for missing relatives gather outside the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) Nearly 200 Indigenous people are missing in New Mexico. Probably more, one Navajo lawmaker says. And the state tasked the Attorney General’s Office this year with working in partnership with sovereign nations on cases of missing Indigenous people. But a deputy director for the AG’s Office said they can’t do much more without additional state funding.
NEVADA STATE
State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs

The New Jersey Law Revision Commission will weigh whether people who operate bicycles, electric bikes and scooters, and other similar transport should face criminal penalties, as people who drive motor vehicles drunk do. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) A state commission will consider whether New Jerseyans who ride bicycles, electric...
Ohio Republicans launch effort to make citizen-led amendments harder to pass for voters

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (speaking) alongside Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, introducing a constitutional amendment requiring a 60% supermajority for all future citizen-led ballot amendments. (Photo by Nick Evans, OCJ.) Lawmakers raised two ideas Thursday with massive implications for Ohio voters. One is an initiative requiring citizen-led constitutional amendments gain...
OHIO STATE
Another try at getting rid of same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines

• A special counsel appointed by the Virginia attorney general’s office will lead an outside review of how the University of Virginia handled Sunday’s shooting that killed three football players.—Washington Post. • The attorney for a family of one of the shooting victims is raising questions about...
VIRGINIA STATE
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race

Confetti takes over the scene as supporters celebrated Democrat Wes Moore's election as Maryland's first Black governor Tuesday. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. The good vibrations just kept coming for Maryland Democrats Friday, as final tallies of mail-in ballots showed them winning two hotly-contested state Senate elections and the race for Frederick County executive, among others.

