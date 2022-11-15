After a comprehensive solicitation and selection process, UC San Diego has selected Wexford Science & Technology, LLC to develop the remaining 14 undeveloped acres within the 30-acre Science Research Park on the university’s east campus. Through a public-private partnership, Wexford will develop, finance, design, construct, own, lease and manage up to 850,000 square feet of new life science and technology research space within the park. Current Science Research Park tenants include La Jolla Institute for Immunology and the Center for Novel Therapeutics.

