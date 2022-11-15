ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

MassLive.com

Five-bedroom home sells in Chatham for $6 million

486 Shore Road Llc acquired the property at 486 Shore Road, Chatham, from Aucoin Ft Drs on Oct. 28, 2022. The $6,000,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,400. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 31,950-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
CHATHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th. The parcel was bought from the […] The post Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CHATHAM, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12

A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Six Affordable Homes Completed in Harwich

HARWICH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is inviting the public to celebrate the completion of six affordable homes in Harwich. The dedication and open house for the homes on Murray Lane (93 – 97 Main Street) in West Harwich is happening on Thursday, November 17th at 2pm. The road is named in honor […] The post Six Affordable Homes Completed in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Orleans: $2.3 million for a four-bedroom home

David Williams and Lisa Williams bought the property at 34 Sea Mist Drive, Orleans, from William Davis Ret Paul on Oct. 17, 2022. The $2,325,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $524. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
ORLEANS, MA
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Sandwich Police utilize emergency notification system in attempt to locate motorist having medical emergency

SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Tuesday night, the Sandwich Police Department sent out an Emergency alert via phone, text and e-mail requesting public assistance in helping locate an individual in a vehicle that was having a medical emergency. This was a legitimate message from the Sandwich Police Department, requesting assistance with an emergency. The Town […] The post Sandwich Police utilize emergency notification system in attempt to locate motorist having medical emergency appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $3.2 million in Orleans

Paul Fraser and Laurie Fraser acquired the property at 10 Safe Harbor Lane, Orleans, from Ft Najnigier on Oct. 28, 2022. The $3,200,000 purchase price works out to $691 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 40,075 square-foot lot.
ORLEANS, MA
FUN 107

Gone Are the Days of High Heels Walking Upon the Cobblestones of New Bedford

I could be very wrong but gone seem the days of high heels on cobblestones in downtown New Bedford. The approaching Thanksgiving Eve reminded me of the nights out when getting dressed up was part of the fun. However, high heels are no match for the historic streets of New Bedford. One wrong step and you'll be given a free ticket to St. Luke's Hospital with a twisted or broken ankle.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs man accused of strangling woman

An Oak Bluffs man with outstanding domestic assault charges that include an allegation of strangulation, pleaded guilty in Edgartown District Court Monday to what was technically his third OUI. Lucas Riordon, 25, received a 90-day suspended sentence in the Dukes County House of Corrections and was placed on two years probation. Owing to his plea and the age of the offense, the third OUI offense was amended down to a second OUI offense.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects

With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
BOURNE, MA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA

Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Chamber of Commerce Announces New President

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce has elected a new president. Stephanie Orr, a retirement living specialist at Thirwood Place, has taken the position and will preside over the organization. Orr said that the chamber has created a new mission statement for the future. “We call it our...
DENNIS, MA
