I could be very wrong but gone seem the days of high heels on cobblestones in downtown New Bedford. The approaching Thanksgiving Eve reminded me of the nights out when getting dressed up was part of the fun. However, high heels are no match for the historic streets of New Bedford. One wrong step and you'll be given a free ticket to St. Luke's Hospital with a twisted or broken ankle.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO