Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Five-bedroom home sells in Chatham for $6 million
486 Shore Road Llc acquired the property at 486 Shore Road, Chatham, from Aucoin Ft Drs on Oct. 28, 2022. The $6,000,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,400. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 31,950-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
capecoddaily.com
Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing
CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th. The parcel was bought from the […] The post Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A condo in Provincetown that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385. The average price per square foot was $509.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
capecoddaily.com
Six Affordable Homes Completed in Harwich
HARWICH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is inviting the public to celebrate the completion of six affordable homes in Harwich. The dedication and open house for the homes on Murray Lane (93 – 97 Main Street) in West Harwich is happening on Thursday, November 17th at 2pm. The road is named in honor […] The post Six Affordable Homes Completed in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway
WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Sale closed in Orleans: $2.3 million for a four-bedroom home
David Williams and Lisa Williams bought the property at 34 Sea Mist Drive, Orleans, from William Davis Ret Paul on Oct. 17, 2022. The $2,325,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $524. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich Police utilize emergency notification system in attempt to locate motorist having medical emergency
SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Tuesday night, the Sandwich Police Department sent out an Emergency alert via phone, text and e-mail requesting public assistance in helping locate an individual in a vehicle that was having a medical emergency. This was a legitimate message from the Sandwich Police Department, requesting assistance with an emergency. The Town […] The post Sandwich Police utilize emergency notification system in attempt to locate motorist having medical emergency appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Detached house sells for $3.2 million in Orleans
Paul Fraser and Laurie Fraser acquired the property at 10 Safe Harbor Lane, Orleans, from Ft Najnigier on Oct. 28, 2022. The $3,200,000 purchase price works out to $691 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 40,075 square-foot lot.
Gone Are the Days of High Heels Walking Upon the Cobblestones of New Bedford
I could be very wrong but gone seem the days of high heels on cobblestones in downtown New Bedford. The approaching Thanksgiving Eve reminded me of the nights out when getting dressed up was part of the fun. However, high heels are no match for the historic streets of New Bedford. One wrong step and you'll be given a free ticket to St. Luke's Hospital with a twisted or broken ankle.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs man accused of strangling woman
An Oak Bluffs man with outstanding domestic assault charges that include an allegation of strangulation, pleaded guilty in Edgartown District Court Monday to what was technically his third OUI. Lucas Riordon, 25, received a 90-day suspended sentence in the Dukes County House of Corrections and was placed on two years probation. Owing to his plea and the age of the offense, the third OUI offense was amended down to a second OUI offense.
Chelsea Pimentel, charged with murder, committed to Worcester State Hospital
Chelsea Pimentel of New Bedford was deemed incompetent to stand trial for the death of Kevin Stoughton and has been civilly committed, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office announced Wednesday. Pimentel was arrested on March 28 by Massachusetts State Police and was charged with murder, assault...
vineyardgazette.com
State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
WCVB
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration parade in Plymouth: What to know, how to watch
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, will march from Plymouth Rock on Saturday morning and the spectacle will once again be broadcast live on WCVB. The EyeOpener’s Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan will be your hosts, while Cindy Fitzgibbon, Ed Harding and Maria Stephanos...
Former Mashpee Wampanoag tribal leader gets prison for accepting bribes
Former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Cedric Cromwell received a prison sentence on Tuesday over accepting bribes related to the tribe’s plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. The owner of a Rhode Island architecture and design firm,...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA
Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
Fairhaven Cat Feeling Unloved & Scared After Being Surrendered to Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wet Nose Wednesday is here again, which means it's all about the animals today. More importantly, it's about the animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting for a place to call home. There are hundreds of eligible animals in our area, and each week, we share...
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police charge New Bedford man and woman for trafficking cocaine and Fentanyl
“On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at #542 Sawyer Street, New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
capecod.com
Dennis Chamber of Commerce Announces New President
DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce has elected a new president. Stephanie Orr, a retirement living specialist at Thirwood Place, has taken the position and will preside over the organization. Orr said that the chamber has created a new mission statement for the future. “We call it our...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0