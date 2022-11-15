Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucsd.edu
$20 Million Gift to UC San Diego Funds Research to Reverse Glaucoma
Researchers at the University of California San Diego may soon be closer to finding ways to reverse the effects of glaucoma, thanks to $20 million in support from Hanna and Mark Gleiberman. The gift will establish the Hanna and Mark Gleiberman Center for Glaucoma Research at UC San Diego. The...
ucsd.edu
UC San Diego Selects Wexford Science & Technology as Development Partner for Science Research Park
After a comprehensive solicitation and selection process, UC San Diego has selected Wexford Science & Technology, LLC to develop the remaining 14 undeveloped acres within the 30-acre Science Research Park on the university’s east campus. Through a public-private partnership, Wexford will develop, finance, design, construct, own, lease and manage up to 850,000 square feet of new life science and technology research space within the park. Current Science Research Park tenants include La Jolla Institute for Immunology and the Center for Novel Therapeutics.
ucsd.edu
Novel Device Measures Nerve Activity That May Help Treatment Sepsis and PTSD
A team of engineers and physicians at University of California San Diego has developed a device to non-invasively measure cervical nerve activity in humans, a new tool that they say could potentially inform and improve treatments for patients with sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection, and mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Comments / 0