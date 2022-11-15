ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rolling out

Juan Farmer turns a passion for nightlife into a signature Atlanta eatery

Juan Farmer has an undeniable presence in Atlanta’s nightlife that spans over two decades. Farmer is one of the city’s definitive cool kids collaborating with various club owners over the years to create the Atlanta nightlife vibe that contributes to the city’s claim on influencing culture. Farmer says his passion for nightlife came from an innate ability to connect with people and to create an experience.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants

Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Scenes Around Town: Perry Street Chophouse opens in Lawrenceville

The wait is over, Perry Street Chophouse opens. Check out some of the pre-opening photos. Perry Street Chophouse officially opened today, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 on the Historic Square in Lawrenceville. Perry Street Chophouse is located at 125 N Perry St, Lawrenceville, Ga 30046. Thick cuts of prime beef...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta

If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào

Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in murder of East Point beauty store owner during robbery

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing the owner of an East Point beauty shop Tuesday during an attempted robbery. The reported robbery happened at Beauty World Beauty Supply located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive. Police say officers...
EAST POINT, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

