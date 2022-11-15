Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Don't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Juan Farmer turns a passion for nightlife into a signature Atlanta eatery
Juan Farmer has an undeniable presence in Atlanta’s nightlife that spans over two decades. Farmer is one of the city’s definitive cool kids collaborating with various club owners over the years to create the Atlanta nightlife vibe that contributes to the city’s claim on influencing culture. Farmer says his passion for nightlife came from an innate ability to connect with people and to create an experience.
AccessAtlanta
Open 24/7: Metro Atlanta’s 7 best 24-hour restaurants
Late-night eateries in Atlanta that are open around the clock will have you hankering for an early-morning donut or a late-night taco. With such a diverse variety of dining options available around the city, you may be wondering whether there are any restaurants open through the night. While the pandemic...
Woman tries to steal over $1,000 worth of cold, flu medicine from Publix in Newnan
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department is asking for your help to find a woman they say tried to steal over-the-counter flu and cold medicine. Police said on Nov. 7 a woman carrying a large shopping bag went into the Publix located off 1111 Lower Fayetteville Road.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Scenes Around Town: Perry Street Chophouse opens in Lawrenceville
The wait is over, Perry Street Chophouse opens. Check out some of the pre-opening photos. Perry Street Chophouse officially opened today, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 on the Historic Square in Lawrenceville. Perry Street Chophouse is located at 125 N Perry St, Lawrenceville, Ga 30046. Thick cuts of prime beef...
‘Atlanta’s Meteorologist’ Glenn Burns thrown retirement party by dozens of colleagues, friends
ATLANTA — At WSB-TV, Studio C is the second home of “Atlanta’s Meteorologist.”. “Please welcome Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns,” proclaimed Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, dozens of friends and colleagues, present and past, wished...
atlantafi.com
Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta
If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de Chào
Brazilian Steakhouses are a must-try if you are a foodie. My first time trying Brazilian food was in 2013 in Dorset, Ontario, Canada. Previously, I wouldn't stray too far from the realms of my Jamaica cuisine. I would go as far as traditional Indian, Chinese, Hispanic, and some European cuisines since these cultures were already mixed into my country's history. However, I was excited to try my first Brazilian meal. It was spicy, well-seasoned and full of flavour and soul. I have been hooked ever since.
Metro Atlanta family searching for answers after their daughter was struck, dragged by truck
ATLANTA — An Atlanta father is pleading for help after his daughter was hit, dragged for nearly 70 feet and then left in the street by the driver. The hit and run happened Monday, Nov. 7, along Lanier Boulevard and North Virginia Avenue. “You can hear it, it’s just...
Auburn Avenue landmark, Douglasville Black school among ‘Places in Peril’
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation unveils its 2023 list of 10 “Places in Peril.”
fox5atlanta.com
Backlog of Georgia food stamp applications leads to long lines in the rain
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people lined the sidewalk outside the state food stamp office for hours in the rain in DeKalb County Tuesday. Some had umbrellas, others got soaked. A backlog in the Georgia Food Stamp Program has caused big delays in approving applications and renewals, a Georgia...
Red short-sleeved shirt one of the only clues after body found in Clayton County neighborhood
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person found dead in Jonesboro. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday just before 10:30 a.m., officers with Clayton County were called to the 600 block of...
JEFFERY: The full Young Thug story, from Cleveland Avenue and beyond | Part 1
As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 5:19 PM EST November 16, 2022. Updated: 9:05 PM EST...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold covers entire family’s belongings, forcing them to flee only months after moving in
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cynthia Gray masked up for a tour of the home she rented in June. As she stepped into the living room, she exclaimed, “I’ve never seen mold this much in my life!”. Cynthia and her daughter Delicia Davis moved into their Snellville...
Longhorn Steakhouse catches fire in Buckhead, restaurant evacuated, fire officials say
ATLANTA — A fire has broken out at a Longhorn Steakhouse off Piedmont Road in Buckhead, Atlanta Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to the chain restaurant around 8:09 p.m. Sunday night after there were reports of "large amounts of smoke" coming from the building, authorities said. After arriving, firefighters...
justshortofcrazy.com
Short Road Trips: 6 Day Trips from Atlanta You’re Going To Want To Take
I generally try to keep Short Road Trips no longer than a 90 minute drive. This estimate does NOT include Atlanta traffic conditions–just sayin’. Here are 6 fun day trips from Atlanta. Each has their own unique personality and are well worth the trip. Yes, there are many...
Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant off Piedmont Road evacuated after fire
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue is working a fire at Longhorn Steakhouse in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road, the department said. Just after 8 p.m., AFRD responded to Longhorn Steakhouse located at 2430 Piedmont Road after reports of a large amount of smoke. When they arrived, officials...
fox5atlanta.com
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in murder of East Point beauty store owner during robbery
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing the owner of an East Point beauty shop Tuesday during an attempted robbery. The reported robbery happened at Beauty World Beauty Supply located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive. Police say officers...
Part of highway late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore drove to work renamed in her honor
ATLANTA — A section of a busy stretch of Atlanta road has been renamed in tribute to Channel 2′s beloved Jovita Moore. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Moore died in October 2021 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been on...
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
Comments / 2