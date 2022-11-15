ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

BRNGTF make a narcotics arrest

The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
CULPEPER, VA

