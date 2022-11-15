Read full article on original website
Football: Buckeyes wear helmet decals in tribute to victims of shooting at University of VirginiaThe LanternCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff Saturday in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a memorial service in Charlottesville...
Following days of investigation into the deadly shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night, Virginia State Police will now be taking over.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
When Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was arrested in Henrico and charged with killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia, it was not his first run-in with the law.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”. Responding to...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is to be arraigned for three counts of murder Wednesday, as well as charges of malicious wounding in relation to the two survivors.
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
The University of Virginia student accused of killing three classmates and wounding two others in a shooting came to the attention of the school's Threat Assessment Team twice since February 2021.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Three University of Virginia football players are dead and two other students were wounded Sunday night following an on-campus shooting, according to university police. The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into police custody Monday morning after a manhunt overnight. During a...
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
One of the two victims who were injured in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night has now been discharged from the hospital.
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said UVA Student Affairs was investigating a potential hazing issue on September 15 when a student said Chris Jones possessed a gun.
