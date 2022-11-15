Read full article on original website
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Carthage Relying on Experience & Senior Leadership ahead of Quarterfinal Matchup
After Carthage defeating Republic for the Class 5 District 6 Championship, they had to turnaround real quick to prepare for their quarterfinals matchup with Lebanon. The Lebanon Yellowjackets are 11-1 on the season, and the game will be this Saturday at Lebanon High School with a kick-off set for 2:00 p.m. Carthage is going to […]
republictigersports.com
Jack Trogdon, Republic’s First Basketball Star, Dies at 91
Jack Trogdon, Republic’s first great basketball player, has died at the age of 91. Trogdon led Republic to its first two state basketball tournaments in 1947-48 and ’48-49, earning a spot on the all-state team in both seasons at a time when all Republic schools competed in a single class. He went on to play college basketball at Southwest Missouri State.
Missouri golf course now a PGA Tour video game stage
One of Missouri's most well-known golf courses is now a stage on the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Erin Hawley chosen as Miss Hard Work U.
Senior Agricultural Development Major Erin (Ren) Hawley of Hollister, was named “Miss Hard Work U” in the College of the Ozarks 2022 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony which took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Hawley’s court included first runner-up, Ncuti Ishimwe, senior biblical and theological studies major, of Columbia,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Jordyne Nicole Jones
Jordyne Nicole Jones, 32, of Nixa, MO passed away on November 2, 2022. Jordyne was born on November 2, 1990, in Norfolk, NE, the daughter of John and Jennifer (Sloniger) Jones. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steven Jones, and beloved dogs: Buddy and Chloe Belle. Jordyne...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Ricky Lee Turpen
Ricky Lee Turpen, 67, of Branson, MO passed away on November 5, 2022, at home. Ricky entered this life on September 8, 1955, in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Sidney Patton and Helen (Linder) Turpen. He was joined in marriage May 25, 2000, to Carol Ann Inyart. He is...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Ozark Mountain Friday Night concert to feature Dillon Massengale
The next Ozark Mountain Friday Nights concert on Friday, Nov. 18, in Reeds Spring will feature a new special guest. The Farnum Family of Galena will take to the stage of the New Testament Christian Church in Stone County at 7 p.m. The free community concerts have been taking place once a month on select Friday evenings this fall and will continue into the winter.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister School District plans for leadership succession
Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson has announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. The Hollister Board of Education voted unanimously to name the current Assistant Superintendent of District Operations, Sean Woods, as the next superintendent upon the retirement of Wilson. “The Hollister R-V...
KTTS
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Donny Jones
Donny Jones, 57, of Branson, passed away on November 5, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Donny was born on August 5, 1965 in Sullivan, MO. He was preceded in death by his father Bob Jones and sister Debbie Jones. Donny is survived by his son Brad Jones and wife Nicole...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Stone County 100 Club hosts cornhole tournament
An organization in Stone County, which helps support the families of fallen first responders, raised money at their second annual cornhole tournament last month. President of the Stone County 100 Club Wendy Youngblood told Branson Tri-Lakes News the corn hole tournament has been a success since its start last year.
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
KYTV
City, CU to kick off Lake Springfield planning process Nov. 17
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield and City Utilities will host an event to kick off the Lake Springfield planning process 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Springfield Art Museum. The meeting can also be livestreamed here. The event is the first in...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
KYTV
City of Nixa to make budget cuts to police, multiple departments following failed vote
Nixa, Mo. (KY3) - The voters of Nixa have spoken: no increases to the sales tax. The Nixa city government proposed an increase in sales taxes to help build a $13 million police station and a $25 million new sports complex. They’re now regrouping after the people voted down the tax increase by looking into budget cuts for several departments.
KYTV
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
bransontrilakesnews.com
MoDOT announces route closures between Ozark and Branson
MoDOT has announced lane closures between Ozark and Branson on Highway 65 starting Monday, Nov. 14, and running through Sunday, Nov. 20. The work will take place on northbound and southbound Highway 65, between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76, north of Branson. Contractor crews...
Ozarks First.com
Silver Alert activated for Taney County man
TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Thursday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri.
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
