Reeds Spring, MO

republictigersports.com

Jack Trogdon, Republic’s First Basketball Star, Dies at 91

Jack Trogdon, Republic’s first great basketball player, has died at the age of 91. Trogdon led Republic to its first two state basketball tournaments in 1947-48 and ’48-49, earning a spot on the all-state team in both seasons at a time when all Republic schools competed in a single class. He went on to play college basketball at Southwest Missouri State.
REPUBLIC, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Erin Hawley chosen as Miss Hard Work U.

Senior Agricultural Development Major Erin (Ren) Hawley of Hollister, was named “Miss Hard Work U” in the College of the Ozarks 2022 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony which took place on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Hawley’s court included first runner-up, Ncuti Ishimwe, senior biblical and theological studies major, of Columbia,...
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Jordyne Nicole Jones

Jordyne Nicole Jones, 32, of Nixa, MO passed away on November 2, 2022. Jordyne was born on November 2, 1990, in Norfolk, NE, the daughter of John and Jennifer (Sloniger) Jones. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steven Jones, and beloved dogs: Buddy and Chloe Belle. Jordyne...
NIXA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Ricky Lee Turpen

Ricky Lee Turpen, 67, of Branson, MO passed away on November 5, 2022, at home. Ricky entered this life on September 8, 1955, in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Sidney Patton and Helen (Linder) Turpen. He was joined in marriage May 25, 2000, to Carol Ann Inyart. He is...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Ozark Mountain Friday Night concert to feature Dillon Massengale

The next Ozark Mountain Friday Nights concert on Friday, Nov. 18, in Reeds Spring will feature a new special guest. The Farnum Family of Galena will take to the stage of the New Testament Christian Church in Stone County at 7 p.m. The free community concerts have been taking place once a month on select Friday evenings this fall and will continue into the winter.
REEDS SPRING, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister School District plans for leadership succession

Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson has announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. The Hollister Board of Education voted unanimously to name the current Assistant Superintendent of District Operations, Sean Woods, as the next superintendent upon the retirement of Wilson. “The Hollister R-V...
HOLLISTER, MO
KTTS

Record Snow In Springfield Monday

(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Donny Jones

Donny Jones, 57, of Branson, passed away on November 5, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Donny was born on August 5, 1965 in Sullivan, MO. He was preceded in death by his father Bob Jones and sister Debbie Jones. Donny is survived by his son Brad Jones and wife Nicole...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Stone County 100 Club hosts cornhole tournament

An organization in Stone County, which helps support the families of fallen first responders, raised money at their second annual cornhole tournament last month. President of the Stone County 100 Club Wendy Youngblood told Branson Tri-Lakes News the corn hole tournament has been a success since its start last year.
STONE COUNTY, MO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO

Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

MoDOT announces route closures between Ozark and Branson

MoDOT has announced lane closures between Ozark and Branson on Highway 65 starting Monday, Nov. 14, and running through Sunday, Nov. 20. The work will take place on northbound and southbound Highway 65, between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76, north of Branson. Contractor crews...
BRANSON, MO
Ozarks First.com

Silver Alert activated for Taney County man

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Thursday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

