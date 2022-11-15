Read full article on original website
NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Picks
Two of the top projected teams in the Western Conference will collide tonight, with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas Golden Knights (-115) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-104) Total: 6.5 (O-120, U-102) You have to be impressed with the start to the regular season that the Vegas Golden...
Flyers Coach John Tortorella Had Horse-Related Accident Prior To Bruins Game
When you watch the Bruins take on the Flyers on Thursday night in Boston, you may notice a nasty bruise on Philadelphia coach John Tortorella’s face. You can thank his horse for that. Tortorella, a long-time NHL coach and passionate animal advocate, was involved in a horse-kicking incident following...
Bruins Fans Will Love Return Of Linus Ullmark-Jeremy Swayman Goalie Hug
The Bruins continued their historic start to the season Thursday night. Boston overcame a slow start and beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, to improve to 15-2-0 on the season and 10-0-0 at home. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has been key to the Bruins’ success. The 29-year-old matched Ross Brooks’ 1973-74 record of eight consecutive home wins, the second-longest streak behind Gilles Gilbert’s franchise record 16 straight home wins achieved in the same season, according to NESN’s postgame coverage.
Patrice Bergeron One Step Closer To Milestone After Bruins Win
Remaining undefeated on home ice and the hottest team in the NHL through their first 18 games played, the Boston Bruins continued their historic early campaign, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. However, the Bruins — now 11-0-0 at home — weren’t just skating for their...
Anton Stralman Plays 15 Minutes In Return To Lineup For Bruins
Anton Stralman was back in the lineup for the Boston Bruins and played solid minutes. The Bruins earned another win in the early season, moving to 15-2-0 after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Stralman was slotted in for Boston and played over 15 minutes, recording two shots and...
How Lakers Blockbuster Could Help Pelicans Land Generational Talent
The Los Angeles Lakers sit in a particularly interesting position this season. After a highly underwhelming 3-10 start to the 2022-23 campaign along with the never-ending slander of former MVP Russell Westbrook, Laker fans might need to brace themselves for one major blow which would sure be rejoiced by the New Orleans Pelicans fanbase.
Phillip Grubauer Activated From Injured Reserve by Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken activated Philipp Grubauer from injured reserve, the Kraken official website reports. Grubauer has been out of the lineup since Oct. 21 due to a lower-body injury. The question for the Kraken will be, will Grubauer get his starting job back? There are two problems. One, he got off to a horrible start this season with a 3.77 GAA and .860 save percentage in four games. Sure, that’s a small sample size, but Grubauer wasn’t much more impressive last season with a 3.16 GAA and .889 save percentage in 55 games. Those numbers would put a lesser goalie in the AHL.
Hampus Lindholm Is Off To Career Start This Season
Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm may only be in his second season on the B’s roster, but he has proved to be a vital piece to the team’s early success this year. The Bruins face the Chicago Blackhawks for an Original Six matchup on Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins Notes: ‘Unfathomable’ Start On Home Ice Leads To Tying NHL Record
BOSTON — It seems like with each win to start this season the Boston Bruins make history. That was the case again Saturday night with the Bruins notching a resounding 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. The triumph not only moved the Bruins to 16-2-0 on the season, but also a perfect 11-0-0 mark on their home ice, which tied the NHL record for the best home start with the 2021-22 Florida Panthers and the 1963-64 Blackhawks, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Patriots-Jets Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 11
The Patriots and Jets both return from their bye weeks this Sunday for what might be their biggest meeting in years — or, at the very least, since Week 8. The AFC East division rivals renew acquaintances Sunday at Gillette Stadium — their second meeting of the season — as New York looks to avenge New England’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium last month. That loss has been the Jets’ lone hiccup since September. New York is 5-1 over its last six games, a stretch that included divisional wins over both Miami and Buffalo. A win Sunday would actually put the Jets in first place in the division, at least for the time being.
Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks Attempt To Stop Bruins’ Home Streak
Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks arrive at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday donning their reverse retro uniforms to take on a hot Bruins team. Playing 1,030 games in his career, Toews has proven to be an integral piece for the Blackhawks rebuild phase. For more, check out the...
Nick Foligno Explains Why Bruins Offense Has Been So Successful
Even with a three-day break, the Bruins offense didn’t slow down at TD Garden. Boston beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, to improve to 15-2-0 on the year and continue its undefeated run at home at 10-0-0. Goaltender Linus Ullmark and the blue line deserve their credit for the Black and Gold’s hot start, but it’s the Bruins’ offense that has captured headlines.
Jeremy Swayman Doesn’t Want To Stop Wearing Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
BOSTON — With Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman out with an injury, he didn’t get a chance to wear Boston’s reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jersey when it debuted on Nov. 7. But Swayman sure enjoyed getting the chance to throw one on over his pads Saturday in his return to the starting lineup, especially with the Bruins cruising to a dominant 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden in the stylish threads.
Dynamic Play From Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Turns Into Career Night
BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy could do whatever he wanted with the puck Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The star defenseman though mostly used his terrific talent to lend a helping hand to his teammates in a lopsided 6-1 win for the Bruins at TD Garden, which came with a side of history.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Keeps Rolling With Dominant Win Vs. Blackhawks
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins just can’t lose on home ice as they put together an utterly dominant performance to cruise past the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins own an NHL-best record of 16-2-0, including an incredible 11-0-0 mark at home, while...
NFL Announces Change To Bills-Browns; What It Means For Bettors
There won’t be any home-field advantage for the Buffalo Bills come Sunday. With a potentially historic snowstorm expected to blanket the Buffalo area with several feet of snow this weekend, the NFL stepped in Thursday and moved the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions are on the road against the New York Giants in Week 11 leaving their home stadium available. The Bills and Browns will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Don’t Look Now, Surging Bruins Among Stanley Cup Betting Favorites
The Boston Bruins have enjoyed a near perfect start to their season. Naturally, bookmakers have taken notice. At 14-2, Boston owns the best record in the NHL through five weeks and has surpassed any expectation put on them heading into the season — especially the ones that had to do with how their start. The Bruins started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, they were only supposed to tread water until those players returned. Instead, they’ve continued to rattle off wins, seeing all three players return and immediately contribute to the cause.
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov could Suit Up Saturday vs. Flames
Aleksander Barkov could return to the lineup Saturday for the Florida Panthers, the Panthers’ official website reports. Head Coach Paul Maurice provided a positive update on his talented forward yesterday. Barkov missed the game Thursday for the Panthers as they lost to the Dallas Stars due to an illness....
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Has Put Himself In Vezina Trophy Conversation
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is having by far the best start to a season in his eight-year NHL career. And with that, Ullmark has put himself squarely in the early-season conversation as a prime contender for the coveted Vezina Trophy, which is handed out to the league’s top goalie.
Jeremy Swayman In Line To Make Bruins Return Vs. Blackhawks
Jeremy Swayman hasn’t played in a game since Nov. 1, but he’ll likely break that drought Saturday when the Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks. The goalie was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Boston’s 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Swayman was ruled week-to-week but quickly was deemed ahead of schedule by head coach Jim Montgomery.
