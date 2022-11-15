ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Joel Embiid’s 59-point game is historically unreal

The Philadelphia 76ers – a team that once felt preordained for a deep postseason run – have had an uneven start to their 2022-23 season. A combination of injuries and poor offensive execution left the team under .500 through 13 games. However, things may be turning around for...
NBA

Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

De’Anthony Melton has been a steal of a deal for Sixers

De’Anthony Melton was one of the least talked about additions the Sixers made this offseason. Melton came to the Philadelphia 76ers via a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Sixers sent injured shooter Danny Green and the 23rd pick (David Roddy) to Memphis in exchange for the 3&D guard on draft night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

Kevin Durant’s legacy is at risk with these dumpster-fire Nets

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest jokes of the NBA for well over a decade. On Tuesday night, Sacramento passed the torch of league laughing stock over to the Brooklyn Nets by stomping them out 153-121. This Nets squad is an embarrassment even with a superstar in Kevin Durant “leading” the way.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Deadspin

The Dallas Cowboys are allergic to winning in November

November has rolled around, and like clockwork, the Dallas Cowboys proved once again why they can’t be trusted once expectations are placed on their shoulder pads. Nobody outside Wisconsin gave the Packers a chance to beat the Cowboys Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, Dallas must’ve missed the email that they were supposed to win this game without much resistance.
DALLAS, TX
Deadspin

The Astros did GM James Click so, so dirty

The Astros are World Series champions once again! [Editor’s note: Don’t remind me.] After doing a lot of damage control since the legitimacy of their 2017 title was put in question following the 2019 season, the Astros built almost an entirely new squad over the last three years. The 2022 Astros’ roster featured only 11 players that were on the 2019 team. Despite the rotating door of outfielders, Justin Verlander’s injury issues, and the departure of key players like Carlos Correa and George Springer, the Astros managed to reach the ALCS in all three of James Click’s seasons as GM, capped off with a remarkable postseason that saw Houston lose just two games. That’s some excellent GM work! Click took a team nobody else wanted and managed to build winner after winner after winner while rebuilding the franchise’s reputation. He earned this championship!
HOUSTON, TX
Deadspin

The Atlanta Falcons must be kicking themselves watching Justin Fields

Justin Fields may be evolving into the franchise quarterback Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for since Al Capone was alive. Jim McMahon was a capable Super Bowl-winning game manager, but Fields is demonstrating his potential to introduce Chicagoans to a higher caliber of individual quarterback play. The scintillating plays he’s made with his legs thanks to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy finally noticing his 4.4 speed are becoming too common to ignore.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy