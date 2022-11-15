Read full article on original website
Former Sixers star Ben Simmons already facing criticism from Nets teammates
The Philadelphia 76ers ended their Ben Simmons saga when they sent the three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that brought James Harden to the City of Brotherly Love. Simmons had success on the floor with the Sixers, but his time with the team went south quickly after the second-round playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks in 2021.
Ben Simmons' Updated Injury Status For Nets-Kings Game
Ben Simmons will be available for Tuesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.
SB Nation
Joel Embiid’s 59-point game is historically unreal
The Philadelphia 76ers – a team that once felt preordained for a deep postseason run – have had an uneven start to their 2022-23 season. A combination of injuries and poor offensive execution left the team under .500 through 13 games. However, things may be turning around for...
NBA
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
Yardbarker
Unbelieveable scoring stat about Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It...
Yardbarker
De’Anthony Melton has been a steal of a deal for Sixers
De’Anthony Melton was one of the least talked about additions the Sixers made this offseason. Melton came to the Philadelphia 76ers via a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Sixers sent injured shooter Danny Green and the 23rd pick (David Roddy) to Memphis in exchange for the 3&D guard on draft night.
After loss in Philly, Jazz head home to face Knicks
The Utah Jazz have a couple of things going for them as they return to Salt Lake City to host
ng-sportingnews.com
Yes, Joel Embiid's stats are insane but wait until you see how 76ers center compares to Wilt Chamberlain
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Similarly, if Wilt Chamberlain blocked a bunch of shots and nobody was around to record them, did they actually happen?. Such are the questions asked on the heels of Joel...
Deadspin
Kevin Durant’s legacy is at risk with these dumpster-fire Nets
The Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest jokes of the NBA for well over a decade. On Tuesday night, Sacramento passed the torch of league laughing stock over to the Brooklyn Nets by stomping them out 153-121. This Nets squad is an embarrassment even with a superstar in Kevin Durant “leading” the way.
Deadspin
James Dolan continues to run his business more like a despot than a businessperson
America may have largely voted against authoritarianism last week, but the New York Knicks continue to lean into it. In James Dolan’s latest attempt to vanquish any opposition to the Knicks, except for the ones the team is scheduled to play against, he is attempting to ban a law firm from every single property owned by Madison Square Garden.
Deadspin
The Dallas Cowboys are allergic to winning in November
November has rolled around, and like clockwork, the Dallas Cowboys proved once again why they can’t be trusted once expectations are placed on their shoulder pads. Nobody outside Wisconsin gave the Packers a chance to beat the Cowboys Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, Dallas must’ve missed the email that they were supposed to win this game without much resistance.
Deadspin
The Astros did GM James Click so, so dirty
The Astros are World Series champions once again! [Editor’s note: Don’t remind me.] After doing a lot of damage control since the legitimacy of their 2017 title was put in question following the 2019 season, the Astros built almost an entirely new squad over the last three years. The 2022 Astros’ roster featured only 11 players that were on the 2019 team. Despite the rotating door of outfielders, Justin Verlander’s injury issues, and the departure of key players like Carlos Correa and George Springer, the Astros managed to reach the ALCS in all three of James Click’s seasons as GM, capped off with a remarkable postseason that saw Houston lose just two games. That’s some excellent GM work! Click took a team nobody else wanted and managed to build winner after winner after winner while rebuilding the franchise’s reputation. He earned this championship!
Deadspin
A healthier Commanders defense might just upend Eagles’ perfect season
The Washington Commanders’ strongest unit is their defensive line. Even without Chase Young, the group is big, athletic, and dependable. On Monday Night Football tonight they will be going up against a team with one of the strongest offenses in the NFL — the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. In...
Deadspin
The Atlanta Falcons must be kicking themselves watching Justin Fields
Justin Fields may be evolving into the franchise quarterback Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for since Al Capone was alive. Jim McMahon was a capable Super Bowl-winning game manager, but Fields is demonstrating his potential to introduce Chicagoans to a higher caliber of individual quarterback play. The scintillating plays he’s made with his legs thanks to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy finally noticing his 4.4 speed are becoming too common to ignore.
