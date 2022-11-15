ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Driver pleads guilty to causing a fatal Colerain Township crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver pleaded guilty Monday to causing a fatal crash in Colerain Township last March. The plea deal for Antonio Wofford calls for eight years in prison on aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges. Wofford blew through a red light, slamming into Ronald Washington's car on...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Police: 2 vehicle crash in College Hill causes ambulance entrapment

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police were called to the scene of an ambulance entrapment Tuesday night. Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Hamilton Avenue. The accident temporarily shut down Hamilton Avenue between S Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. Police have not said how...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 locals die in crash on interstate near Dayton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people from Hamilton are dead after a crash on an interstate near Dayton. Centerville police say Dario Ramirez Castellanos was killed Sunday. He was one of six people in a car that flipped over on I-675. Several people were thrown out of the car. Keyla...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police: Suspect at large got in crash, SWAT called to downtown

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There was a heavy police presence in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday evening. Authorities were called to the scene to find a wanted suspect near 5th Street and Central Avenue. The suspect, Jvonnie Chandler, is wanted on a felony warrant for felonious assault for a shooting. Police say Chandler...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger

HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
HARRISON, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

School bus and SUV collide on SR 125 in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A West Clermont school bus and an SUV collided Wednesday morning, shutting down the eastbound lanes of SR 125. From the video, it appears the SUV may have rear-ended the school bus. According to West Clermont school officials, no students were hurt. Neither driver requested...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Suspect robs 2 gas stations in Westwood, takes entire registers

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A brazen burglar makes off with entire cash registers from two Westwood gas stations. A surveillance picture capture the suspect. Police say he first broke into the BP station at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Boudinot. The second crime happened at the Sunoco station on...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy