WKRC
Man pleads guilty to driving while impaired after crash killed girlfriend
A man pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired after a crash that killed his girlfriend. Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders told Local 12 that 25-year-old Kevin Ferguson was driving on South I-75 near Crittenden in April of 2021 when he lost control, went off the interstate and hit a tree.
2 killed, more injured after icy Centerville crash
Police responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found that one of the occupants, 29-year-old Dario Castellanos had died on the scene. The six other occupants were brought to Miami Valley Hospital in various conditions.
WKRC
Investigators hope car part left behind during Anderson fatal hit-and-run leads to driver
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office hopes a car part left behind at a fatal hit-and-run that left an Anderson Township teenager dead will lead them to the driver. Eli Jones was found at about 1 a.m. on November 14 on Clough Pike near 8 Mile....
WKRC
Driver pleads guilty to causing a fatal Colerain Township crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver pleaded guilty Monday to causing a fatal crash in Colerain Township last March. The plea deal for Antonio Wofford calls for eight years in prison on aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges. Wofford blew through a red light, slamming into Ronald Washington's car on...
WKRC
Police: 2 vehicle crash in College Hill causes ambulance entrapment
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police were called to the scene of an ambulance entrapment Tuesday night. Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Hamilton Avenue. The accident temporarily shut down Hamilton Avenue between S Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. Police have not said how...
WKRC
2 locals die in crash on interstate near Dayton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people from Hamilton are dead after a crash on an interstate near Dayton. Centerville police say Dario Ramirez Castellanos was killed Sunday. He was one of six people in a car that flipped over on I-675. Several people were thrown out of the car. Keyla...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
WKRC
Police: Suspect at large got in crash, SWAT called to downtown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There was a heavy police presence in downtown Cincinnati Wednesday evening. Authorities were called to the scene to find a wanted suspect near 5th Street and Central Avenue. The suspect, Jvonnie Chandler, is wanted on a felony warrant for felonious assault for a shooting. Police say Chandler...
WLWT 5
Police: Man charged with murder nearly a month after fatal shooting in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old has been charged nearly a month aftera fatal shooting in East Price Hill. It happened on Oct. 23 around 2:35 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue. Officers at the scene found a victim suffering...
Woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run identified
According to authorities, surveillance video shows a woman, later identified as 40-year-old Claudette Turner in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Avenue.
WKRC
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
Enough fentanyl to kill 200,000 people, guns seized in Hamilton bust
Multiple stolen guns and drugs, including fentanyl, were seized Tuesday in a drug bust along Symmes Avenue in Hamilton.
WKRC
School bus and SUV collide on SR 125 in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A West Clermont school bus and an SUV collided Wednesday morning, shutting down the eastbound lanes of SR 125. From the video, it appears the SUV may have rear-ended the school bus. According to West Clermont school officials, no students were hurt. Neither driver requested...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on west I-74 at OH-128 in Miamitown
MIAMITOWN, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on west I-74 at OH-128 in Miamitown. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WKRC
Suspect robs 2 gas stations in Westwood, takes entire registers
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A brazen burglar makes off with entire cash registers from two Westwood gas stations. A surveillance picture capture the suspect. Police say he first broke into the BP station at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Boudinot. The second crime happened at the Sunoco station on...
Fox 19
12-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Cincinnati, taken to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, police say. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on William Howard Taft Road and Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills, District 2 police confirm. The girl was taken in an ambulance to Cincinnati...
WKRC
Coroner identifies 15-year-old hit and killed by car in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A 15-year-old died after being hit by a car in Anderson Township. The Hamilton County Coroner identified him as Eli Jones, 15. Jones was struck at around 1 a.m. Monday on Clough Pike near the intersection with 8 Mile by a vehicle that left the scene.
Fox 19
Heart attack claims life of Good Samaritan who found dying teen in Anderson
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead from a heart attack he suffered after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found wounded on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the family members. The boy, a 15-year-old Anderson High School sophomore named Eli Jones,...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
