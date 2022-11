Like many great business ideas, this one started with a simple premise: kids love stickers. Building on that premise, two students in the Rohrer College of Business (RCB) and the Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering launched a company to provide sterile, medical-grade stickers in a rainbow of colors and styles to dress up syringe barrels, IV bags and other medical devices for children.

GLASSBORO, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO